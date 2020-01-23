A Great Falls pilot died in a plane crash while fighting wildfires in Australia on Wednesday.
Ian McBeth, 44, from Great Falls, died serving as an air tanker pilot with Coulson Aviation (USA) Inc. when the C-130 Hercules crashed. There were no survivors, Col. Buel Dickson, 120th Airlift Wing Commander, wrote on the Montana Air National Guard 120th Airlift Wing Facebook page.
"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you we lost a valued Airman and friend last night," Dickson wrote.
Three men died in the crash. First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona, and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Nevarre, Florida, also died in the crash, according to a press release from Coulson Aviation.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths in the state's Snowy Monaro region, which came as Australia grapples with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.
McBeth is survived by his wife, Bowdie, and three children, Abigail, Calvin and Ella, according to the Coulson Aviation release.
"Ian's love for his wife and children was evident for anyone who spent time around him," according to the release.
McBeth was a C-130 pilot with many years experience fighting fire both with the military and with Coulson Aviation. McBeth served with both the Wyoming, Nevada and Montana Air National Guards. He was also an instructor and an evaluator pilot, according to the Coulson release.
He had more than 4,300 flying hours as a military pilot and navigator in the C-130, 836 of which are combat flying hours, according to a press release from the 120th Airlift Wing.
Capt. Cassandra Ross with the Montana Air National Guard knew McBeth and said he was a committed airman.
“He was an incredible person,” Ross said. “He was very selfless. Service before self definitely embodied in him.”
On Facebook, Dickson expressed condolences to McBeth's family.
"It is never an easy thing to manage. The loss of a brother in arms affects us all," he wrote. "Please know through difficult times such as these you are never alone. Don’t hesitate to reach out and lean on each other as we navigate this loss together."
Coulson Aviation echoed those condolences for all three men's families.
"The aviation industry and emergency service sector is a small community both in Australia and around the world. This will be deeply felt by all," the group wrote in its release.
The crash brings the death toll from the blazes to at least 31 since September. The fires have also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 25.7 million acres, an area bigger than the U.S. state of Indiana.
Coulson grounded other firefighting aircraft as a precaution pending investigation, reducing planes available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 4,000 gallons of fire retardant in a single pass.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the national air crash investigator, and state police will investigate the crash site, which firefighters described as an active fire ground.
“There is no indication at this stage of what's caused the accident,” Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.
Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and personnel in the field, and five fires were being described at an “emergency warning" level — the most dangerous on a three-tier scale — across the state and on the fringes of the national capital Canberra.