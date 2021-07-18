'Grieved by this loss': Red Lodge community grapples with lessons of Robertson Draw fire

"During a crisis, a lesson I learned is you take care of yourself first. As I’m on the phone with my son in Colorado, he's saying to get my to-go pack ready, get your route set in case I need to evacuate. The next thing was we needed cots, water and food for anyone displaced by the fire," she said.

Peterson grew up in western New York, and her path to Red Lodge had stops in Colorado and Connecticut. While earning her degree in theology, she spent several years at a level-one trauma center in Hartford. As a chaplain, she’d often be the last face patients saw as they took their last breath, and she met the emotional and spiritual needs of patients while surgeons could focus on “putting them back together.” She saw at least six deaths every shift, Peterson said, and every kind of way machines or nature could harm the human body.

While the experience made her adept at processing trauma, it also gave her an appreciation for the moments that she could escape into the outdoors.

“I’d leave Hartford at the end of each week, and drive to a church six hours away to preach on Sundays, sleeping in the back room. As I was doing that, I heard the loons cry me to sleep, watched the water lapping at the shore, and realized that was worship … So that’s when the idea of worship in the wilderness really started to take place,” she said.