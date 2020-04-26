× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note This story is one in a series of reports in which The Billings Gazette examines one of the most urgent issues in our state — missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. In Montana, Native Americans are just 6.7 percent of the total population, but make up 26 percent of missing persons cases. The Gazette will explore the reasons the epidemic has persisted and what can be done about it. Throughout the series, we will also profile many of the missing and murdered women and girls. And, we need your help. We welcome your tips, suggestions and feedback at billingsgazette.com/mmiwtips. For previous Gazette reporting of the issue, visit billingsgazette.com/mmiw.

Melinda Harris, whose daughter Hanna was murdered in 2013 near Lame Deer, has been a leader in the push for more awareness of missing and murdered indigenous people.

“She’s just not a statistic. She was a human being that was loved and cherished,” said Harris. “We will always fight for her, even in death.”

Harris is one of several families participating in Spirit Women, a project initiated by artist Alaina Buffalo Spirit of the Northern Cheyenne Nation. The art-based advocacy project will feature more than 20 plywood cutouts in the shape of men and women.

Currently, five Native families have a figure that represents their missing or murdered loved one to adorn in commemoration, with the goal of displaying the figures across the U.S.

"For her to be standing among other children or adults that have been murdered, it’s just an eye opener for people," Harris said.

The cutouts represent a fraction of the impacted families. Native women and girls in the U.S. are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the national average, and Native Americans are nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the general population.

For Harris, after grief, depression, and anger came the fight. Before her daughter's killers were arrested, she organized a walk on the reservation to advocate for justice, and said the energy shifted for her afterward from Hanna to the community, and she organized additional walks inviting those who had lost a loved one to join.

“I was amazed at how many people on the Northern Cheyenne reservation felt like their love ones didn’t receive justice,” Harris said.

Harris has taken her daughter’s story to the national spotlight, and was featured on the Dr. Oz show in February, part of a blitz of attention from national media for missing and murdered indigenous people, including reports from The New York Times and documentary film crews who descended on Montana after news of yet another young indigenous woman, Selena Not Afraid, disappeared during the New Year’s holiday.

“It’s just a path that I have to take,” said Harris. “It doesn't ever become easier, but at least their story is being told. There are lot more women out there with mothers, daughters who want to be heard. It’s taken me six, seven years to get this far.”

Harris' advocacy has helped spur legislation to support Native people and is one of the reasons Hanna’s Act was named for her daughter. The bill, which funds a missing persons specialist for the state Department of Justice to coordinate searches for missing Montana, was brought forth by Rep. Rae Peppers, a member of the Apsáalooke Nation whose district encompasses both the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations.

“This isn’t going away,” said Peppers, who said she was met with a lack of compassion and empathy toward Native people when pushing the bill forward. It initially failed in the Senate but was revived after stripping out the requirement to create a missing persons specialist. The full-time position was restored and the bill was funded in April 2019. A Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force has been formed through the LINC (Looping in Native Communities Act), also passed in the state Legislature in 2019.

“At the legislative level, I was told to pick and choose my battles,” said Peppers. “They were deciding what they were going to vote on for us, and I said, ‘No, you’re not. I’m not going to let my people down. They sent me here, and God willing you are not going to silence me.’ I was pounding on leadership doors because I was more fearful of letting the people down, because our voice is finally being heard.”

Yolanda Fraser, whose granddaughter Kaysera Stops Pretty Places went missing in August 2019 at age 18, said she had support getting the word out from missing and murdered indigenous women advocates right away.

Stops Pretty Places did not receive a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, nor did the sheriff’s office issue an alert about her disappearance. Two days after she was reported missing, a passerby found her body in the back yard of a Hardin home. Her death was classified as “suspicious” and the investigation into is still open.

“You start feeling so helpless,” said Fraser. “There are so many barriers. (Spirit Women) is a way to express and physically do something and think about something, and that is why we do the protests and rallies.”

+13 Spirit Women project aimed at helping families grieve missing, murdered indigenous people Spirit Women, a project aimed at helping families honor and grieve the death of a loved one, will put faces to the staggering statics of missing and murdered indigenous people in Montana.

Fraser has drained her savings seeking justice for Stops Pretty Places, and has spent long hours researching the jurisdiction complexities of different agencies in Montana that worked on her granddaughter’s case. Though she has a victim’s advocate assigned to her by the state, she said they have been unable to share any details of the case with her.

“Part of living on the reservation, if you want knowledge about how things work, you have to research it,” she said. “I still don’t have protocol.”

Fraser is hoping to write a guide for families that outlines process, whether a loved one is lost on the reservation or off-reservation, “so that they don’t have to go through what I went through," she said.

"It’s every family up to this point pushing on their own. And you are already doing it with that huge grief. It can just collapse you," Fraser said. "There are many days that I want to do that. I just want to lay there and cover up, and I don’t want to see another person. I don’t want to talk about it anymore, but then who is going to fight, who is going to keep going?”

“It’s frustrating to know that in Kaysera’s case, they should have gotten the word out,” Peppers said. “We should have had the posters, we should have had this and that, and to me, I saw it immediately as, ‘It’s an Indian problem. It’s an Indian girl that this has happened to and we are not going to respond,’ and I’ll be honest with you, if it was a nonnative person, I believe that they would have responded immediately. They would have done whatever that could to determine what happened to that person.”

How to help Families who have lost a loved one and are interested in participating in the art project can email Buffalo Spirit at buffalospiritdesigns@gmail.com. Donations can be made to the Spirit Women project through Billings Community Foundation. More information at www.billingscommunityfoundation.org.

Photos: "Spirit Women" honors missing and murdered indigenous women

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.