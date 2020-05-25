Grizzly bear critically injures bicyclist near Big Sky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A grizzly bear attacked and critically injured a man mountain biking near Big Sky on Monday.

Local authorities got a report of the bear attack just after 1 p.m. on Monday, said Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.

A man in his 60s was mountain biking alone on a trail on private property in the Spanish Peaks Community just above Ousel Falls Park Trail near Big Sky.

Initial investigations from FWP show that its likely the mountain biker surprised the grizzly bear after rounding a sharp corner on the trail.

"It does not look like a predatory attack," Jacobsen said.

The biker was able to escape the bear and walked to the South Fork Road where he got help from a passing motorist, Jacobsen said. He wasn't sure how far the mountain biker had to walk to get help.

The man was airlifted to a Billings hospital and is in critical but stable condition, Jacobsen said. He sustained injuries to his face and back.

The trail has been closed while the investigation continues. Game wardens are not actively searching for the bear.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

Jacobsen encourages people recreating in bear territory to carry bear spray, recreate in groups, avoid areas with animal carcasses and look for signs of bear activity.

