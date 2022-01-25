Grizzly biologist provides moth feeding site info at Feb. 3 talk

Shoshone National Forest wildlife biologist Andrew Pils will talk about human access at grizzly bear moth feeding sites at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition.
The free talk is Feb. 3 at noon and can be attended in person at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming, or virtually via Zoom webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87060335618?pwd=QldERlNHbVQ3Y3RycU91T0p0eGZNZz09.
Sites where army cutworm moths congregate are an important food source for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem's grizzly bear population. Because it appears humans increasingly frequent those same sites, land managers need to understand the ecology and potential vulnerabilities of grizzly bears at the locations.
Anecdotal information suggests that there is increasing interest in human access to moth feeding sites for commercial filming, outfitting, guiding activities and recreational visits by hikers. As a result, the revised Shoshone Forest Plan directed the Forest Service to work collaboratively with other agencies and institutions to improve information on grizzly bear-human interactions at moth sites, and to prepare a comprehensive moth site management plan before permitting new commercial activities at moth sites.
The Forest Service and Montana State University are collaborating on a graduate research study to investigate this topic. Pils will share details of the study, its research findings, recommendations for continued monitoring of sites and the development of educational tools to inform recreational users about best practices for improving their safety while minimizing disturbance to bears. These results will inform the development of the moth site management plan for the Shoshone National Forest over the next several years.
Pils graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Ecology in 1994. He then volunteered for an elk research study in Yellowstone National Park, which led him to a graduate project investigating techniques for assessing elk nutrition through analysis of snow-urine samples at Montana State University.
Since then he's worked a variety of seasonal jobs around the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, including with Gallatin National Forest in West Yellowstone. He made the move to Cody and the Shoshone National Forest in 2008. Much of his time is spent working on grizzly bear issues, and minimizing human-bear conflicts is a primary focus.