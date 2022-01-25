Grizzly biologist provides moth feeding site info at Feb. 3 talk

The Forest Service and Montana State University are collaborating on a graduate research study to investigate this topic. Pils will share details of the study, its research findings, recommendations for continued monitoring of sites and the development of educational tools to inform recreational users about best practices for improving their safety while minimizing disturbance to bears. These results will inform the development of the moth site management plan for the Shoshone National Forest over the next several years.

Pils graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Ecology in 1994. He then volunteered for an elk research study in Yellowstone National Park, which led him to a graduate project investigating techniques for assessing elk nutrition through analysis of snow-urine samples at Montana State University.

Since then he's worked a variety of seasonal jobs around the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, including with Gallatin National Forest in West Yellowstone. He made the move to Cody and the Shoshone National Forest in 2008. Much of his time is spent working on grizzly bear issues, and minimizing human-bear conflicts is a primary focus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0