Group celebrates 40 years of outdoors empowerment, skiing

"I think people were quite shocked to see me there because I was supposed to be grieving but I wanted to give back because they had given so much to us," she said.

Since her first camp experience, Cartwright said she remains impressed by the commitment and dedication of all the volunteers.

"I feel Eagle Mount would not be surviving all these years if it were not for the Bozeman and Big Sky communities," Cartwright said. "They go above and beyond."

Sylvester said it was "humbling" to think of the "tens of thousands" volunteers who have given their time to Eagle Mount, including those who have consistently volunteered for the past four decades.

"I think volunteers are the backbone of Eagle Mount," Sylvester said.

While building a community of volunteers might not be the mission of the nonprofit, it became a "beautiful secondary mission," said Pearl Nixon, director of finance for Eagle Mount.

"From the early 80s, there were very few employees and very dedicated volunteers who were willing to learn a lot and teach other volunteers to fill that community," Nixon said.