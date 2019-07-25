Multiple agencies have continued to search along a stretch of the Main Boulder River in Sweet Grass County Thursday near the 4 Mile Campground for a man believed to have fallen into the water while fishing.
The man was seen falling into the water Wednesday by someone onshore. Responders began searching the area that day sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The search was called off Wednesday when it grew dark and resumed Thursday morning, said Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg.
The sheriff described the missing man as a 50-year-old Montana resident.
The search is focused along the banks of the river near the Fourmile Campground.
Swift water along with a waterfall roughly 100 yards downstream of where the man went into the water has created safety concerns that have limited the search, Ronneberg said.
"It's too dangerous," to put people or boats into the water, Ronneberg said.
The waterfall has about six tiers spread out over roughly 200 yards with an elevation drop of around 300 feet, the sheriff said.
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office responded to the area Wednesday and was soon followed by Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue. Drones were used as searchers worked along the shoreline and wranglers from a local dude ranch looked along the banks downstream of the waterfall.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue also provided underwater cameras and lights.
Additional help from Stillwater County has been requested for the search Thursday and Friday. Thursday's search is expected to end at dark if the man has not been found.