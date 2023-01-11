Group urges wildlife crossing near West Yellowstone following bison-vehicle collision

There are few places in the United States where you can be motoring down the highway at 70 mph and literally run into a bison — the national mammal of the United States. Montana’s Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, is one of those places.

Last month, 13 Yellowstone National Park bison were killed while attempting to cross Highway 191 when a semi tractor-trailer truck struck the animals. Although a high death toll, it wasn’t the worst on record for this stretch of roadway. That distinction belongs to 2009, when 16 bison were killed during a weekend.

"This sad incident underscores the urgency and importance of creating ways for migrating wildlife to access necessary habitat while also ensuring people can travel safely throughout the region," said Shana Drimal, senior wildlife conservation associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

The recent deaths prompted the nonprofit Buffalo Field Campaign, a bison advocacy group, to start a petition urging federal officials to push for measures to reduce bison-vehicle collisions in the area. So far, about 2,100 signatures have been collected, according to Tom Woodbury, communications director for BFC.

The group is calling for reduced speed limits in the 10-mile stretch of highway, as well as a wildlife crossing near the Madison River, a historic wildlife migration corridor.

Bison move across the highway on the stretch between the town of West Yellowstone and Duck Creek. They cross to reach Horse Butte, on the west side of 191. In the spring Horse Butte provides a historic bison calving area. In winter it’s an optional feedground when deep snow blankets the park.

Federal dollars

The BFC’s call for action comes in the wake of Congress approving $350 million for wildlife crossings as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Federal Highway Administration could seek its first request for such proposals soon.

The demand also dovetails with a recent push to improve wildlife migration corridors across the West.

“If you want to provide connectivity for bison, it is, or it has been made into a complex matter in our society,” said Marcel Huijser, the senior research ecologist for the Western Transportation Institute at Montana State University, in an email.

Unlike other wildlife, however, when bison leave Yellowstone National Park and migrate into Montana they are not welcomed by some state officials and the Department of Livestock. While other wildlife are allowed to roam, including elk infected with brucellosis that can cause pregnant cattle to abort, bison are largely confined within Yellowstone because they carry the same disease. There are a few exceptions allowing bison onto federal lands just outside the park's North and West entrances, including near where the December collision occurred.

The Yellowstone bison are also unique in that they are being reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for consideration as a “Distinct Population Segment” worthy of protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Petitioners who requested the review “presented credible information to indicate potential threats to the (bison) from reductions of its range due to loss of migration routes, lack of tolerance for bison outside Yellowstone National Park, and habitat loss,” the agency stated in its findings last summer.

A recent study by the Natural History Museum of Utah, published in the journal Scientific Reports, determined that establishing wildlife corridors between national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier could greatly increase the chance of isolated wildlife populations surviving in the face of climate change and habitat development.

Research

Huijser has studied wildlife crossings around the world, including work along Highway 191 where it passes through Yellowstone farther north. He said a wildlife crossing would be valuable along Highway 191 where the Buffalo Field Campaign has requested action.

A 2012 study by two WTI researchers, Ashleigh Dupree and Isabella DiMambro, also came to a conclusion that some type of mitigation would be warranted along the highway. The researchers found that an animal detection system, alerting drivers to wildlife on the road, would be a cost-effective mitigation measure.

“It is important to note that an ADS does not remove the animals from the highway, but rather alerts motorists of their presence,” the researchers wrote.

Seasonal warning signs and enforcement of a lower, 55 mph speed limit were other considerations of the researchers.

“These mitigation measures have had very limited effectiveness in past studies,” Dupree and DiMambro wrote.

The cost of an overpass with fencing to funnel the animals to the structure was deemed not worthwhile because of the high cost. However, the researchers lacked data to calculate those costs because no other collision studies have involved bison. Instead, they were required to speculate based on the costs of moose-vehicle collisions.

The researchers also noted a cost-benefit analysis should not be the sole factor in determining whether an overpass is worthwhile.

Creating an underpass along the Madison River highway bridge, the researchers were told, would be too wet for bison to use. Instead, the animals usually cross the roadway just north of the river, walking along a drier ridgeline.

“Wildlife crossing structures — overpasses and underpasses — with adequate lengths of fencing are highly effective, and proven to not only reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, but also to provide for safe wildlife movement/habitat connectivity across the road,” Rob Ament, Road Ecology Program manager for the Western Transportation Institute, wrote in an email.

“Reduced speeds and reduced speeds at night have not proven to be very effective at reducing animal-vehicle collisions,” he added.

In Wyoming where several highway under- and overpasses have recently been installed, along with fencing to funnel animals to the crossing, wildlife-vehicle collisions have been reduced 80-90% in three areas, according to WTI.

Past insurance studies found Montanans have a 1-in-57 chance of colliding with a deer, compared to 1-in-80 in Wyoming.

In the United States, it is estimated there are 1 to 2 million wildlife-vehicle collisions with large animals, primarily ungulates, costing more than $8 billion annually, WTI reported.

Duck Creek

Further north on Highway 191, where Duck Creek flows under the road, the researchers found fewer bison-vehicle collisions but more deer, elk and moose collisions with vehicles. The problem with an overpass or underpass at that location is its proximity to Highway 287, which provides access to Hebgen Lake.

The researchers again recommended an animal detection system with fencing and places for animals to jump off the roadway as the most cost-effective means of alerting motorists to wildlife crossing near Duck Creek.

The high rate of other wildlife crossing near Duck Creek emphasizes that Highway 191 bisects a migration route commonly used by elk, deer and even grizzly bears to move between Yellowstone and the nearby Madison Range.

“In general, ecological connectivity within the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, including across highways is needed and appropriate from the viewpoint of biological conservation,” Huijser wrote.

Proviso

For the past decade Buffalo Field Campaign has also unintentionally complicated the analysis of bison-vehicle collisions along Highway 191 by actively working to warn motorists when bison are on the road, Woodbury noted.

“Our efforts make it less likely to get a bridge funded,” he said.

In the spring, when bison migrate to calve, BFC volunteers warn motorists along the highway to watch for bison. During the winter, they rely on others to alert them to bison so they can warn drivers, since the road becomes narrower as snow piles up along the borrow pit.

Woodbury said his group recently joined Montanans for Safe Wildlife Passage to add their voice to a collection of other conservation groups working with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Montana Department of Transportation.

“We’re getting involved in that process primarily to advocate for the value of buffalo outside the park,” he said.

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is also involved in the coalition. Brooke Shifrin, wildlife conservation coordinator for the group, said GYC has been working to "elevate wildlife considerations" as the Montana Department of Transportation has proposed projects.

She noted MDT is already developing plans to replace Cougar Creek bridge, 7 miles north of West Yellowstone, in a way that would "account for wildlife concerns, and in particular bison-vehicle collisions."

The GYC's Drimal said the group "supports wildlife accommodation measures along U.S. 191 and as part of the proposed Cougar Creek bridge replacement project."

MDT officials did not respond to requests for information on Highway 191 in time for this story.

As the federal funds become available, other groups are pushing for wildlife crossing projects at the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon on the other end of Highway 191 due to an increase in elk-vehicle collisions, in the Paradise Valley and near Missoula. Meanwhile, BFC is urging federal officials to advocate on behalf of bison.

“The Madison River is the main migration corridor for Yellowstone’s Central bison herd to calving grounds on Horse Butte,” Woodbury said.

That herd’s population decline is in part what prompted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review threats to the animals under the Endangered Species Act.

“We have to help that herd recover.”