Groups blast Trump logging plan aimed at reducing wildfires

But the environmental groups said the change would mean little oversight by the public on giant projects.

"These are scorched-earth policies with no place in what is supposed to be open, transparent, and science-based management of 245 million acres of public land," said Kya Marienfeld, Wildlands Attorney with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said that nearly 15,000 square miles have burned in the U.S. this year, about 4,700 square miles more than the 10-year average.

The bureau administers 380,000 square miles of land in the U.S. West, where deadly fires have forced evacuations and damaged homes. In California, over 6,250 square miles or 16,000 square kilometers burned this year, more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state — roughly the size of Connecticut. Deadly Northwest fires burned hundreds of homes.

Experts say there is a link between climate change and bigger wildfires, but President Donald Trump has blamed poor forest management.