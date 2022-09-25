Groups overlap on some ideas for improving elk management in Montana

Within Montana’s complicated and controversial stew of disagreements over elk management and hunting access, a few areas of commonality have recently emerged from separate groups contemplating the issues.

Some of the areas where there is overlap include: investing in improvements to wildlife habitat on public lands; boosting payments to landowners who provide public hunting access; and increasing education for hunters.

The three groups who recently released suggested remedies include two Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ working groups – the Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee and the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group – and the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition, which is independent of FWP.

“There is no single silver-bullet fix,” the Coalition wrote in its 16-page report released last week. “Rather, a wide-ranging toolbox of programs and options are needed to encourage solution-oriented groups and individuals to work at the local level.”

Many of the proposals from the groups require legislative approval.

Hot topics

Finding consensus on elk management and hunting issues in Montana has hit a fevered pitch since Gov. Greg Gianforte’s appointment of FWP chief Hank Worsech and all but one Fish and Wildlife Commission member. The changes have left some state hunters concerned their voices are being ignored, while others are worried about a fundamental shift in the ideology guiding wildlife management in Montana that favors private landowners.

Adding to the anxiety is a lawsuit filed by United Property Owners of Montana that seeks to have wildlife policy directed by the Legislature, not the commission. The group has also asked the judge in Fergus County to order FWP to reduce elk populations by 50,000 in areas where they are over state management objectives. The objectives were set by landowner tolerance.

The lawsuit was followed by the formation of yet another group, the Montana Public Trust Coalition, which is seeking to have legislative candidates sign a pledge to “protect and defend Montana’s Constitution, particularly our right to hunt and fish and our right to a clean and healthful environment.” The pledge goes on to ask candidates to “reject any effort to reduce (in terms of value) public lands or turn our public waters, fish and wildlife into private property.” Members of the coalition include former governors Steve Bullock and Marc Racicot, along with 11 former Fish and Wildlife Commissioners and 10 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame members.

Education

Out of the strident calls for wildlife management changes, only a few areas of agreement have emerged, one of which is hunter education.

PL/PW is proposing to update the Hunter-Landowner Stewardship Course “to improve training for hunters wanting to access private lands.”

The Elk Management group suggested a master hunter program to “improve hunter quality and with certification possibilities (as) a potential way for program graduates to access private land to hunt.”

Craig Jourdonnais, a former FWP wildlife biologist and current big game researcher for the MPG Ranch in the Bitterroot Valley, was a panelist at the Citizens Elk Coalition gathering. The ranch allows free public hunting chaperoned by ranch employees. “Craig has noticed that hunters are needing a significant amount of help,” the coalition’s report noted, prompting him to recommended advanced courses for hunters.

Habitat

Jourdonnais was also one of the presenters to call for “landscape scale habitat improvement on public land.” FWP’s elk advisory group worded its recommendation as managing elk “where they are not.” The group specifically called for habitat improvement projects in northwest Montana to restore elk populations where they’ve declined. However, the group also goes on to advocate for increased predator hunting and trapping, including aerial shooting of wolves.

Montana loosened restrictions on wolf hunting and trapping last year, igniting a public outcry from some wildlife groups and calls for relisting the animals as an endangered species to halt state wildlife management. The calls gained national attention because a large portion of the wolves killed were part-time residents of Yellowstone National Park.

Payments

Lastly, the citizens' coalition and PL/PW proposed increasing payments to landowners who allow public hunters access through FWP’s Block Management Program. PL/PW suggested the annual payment cap for participants be raised from $25,000 per landowner each year along with the daily payment, which is currently $13 each hunter day.

Since 1996 the number of Block Management participants has grown from 882 landowners enrolling more than 5.82 million private acres to 1,308 people enrolling 5.93 million acres. In that time span, the cost of the payments to landowners has risen from $2.75 million to $7.6 million. Also over that period, hunter use of the program has climbed from around 400,000 hunter days to about 600,000.

The elk advisory group and PL/PW also called for more people to help landowners with the Block Management Program. The elk advisory group suggested the creation of a liaison to help improve relationships between the department, hunters and traditional and nontraditional landowners. PL/PW proposed additions to FWP access and enforcement staff to compensate for the increased number of recreationists.

Interest

The discord between hunters and landowners may ring hollow to some Montanans. Only about 23% of state residents purchased a hunting license four years ago. In comparison, it’s estimated only about 4% of state residents are involved in agriculture.

Yet a 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands, commissioned by the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative, is the latest to report residents’ high interest in Montana’s wildlife and lands.

“Montanans have always self-identified as conservationists, but now they are experiencing a risk they haven't seen before in the form of growth and development,” said Dave Metz, president of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3), one of the pollsters. “The data shows this is contributing to remarkable consensus, in both rural and urban areas, around proposals to protect the state’s water, wildlife and land.”