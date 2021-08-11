Groups raise $500,000 in fundraising match to support Yellowstone bison conservation

BOZEMAN — The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Yellowstone Forever have each raised $250,000 for Yellowstone National Park to expand facilities this year for Yellowstone’s Bison Conservation Transfer Program.

This program identifies brucellosis-free bison and moves them through a multi-year quarantine process with the goal of relocating them to select tribal and public lands.

The funds secured by the conservation organizations match the $500,000 allocated by Yellowstone National Park for the project.

The program is run by Yellowstone National Park and is made possible by partnerships with the Fort Peck Tribes, InterTribal Buffalo Council, State of Montana, and support from non-profits such as the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Yellowstone Forever.

“Expanding the capacity of this important program is one of our top wildlife conservation priorities," said Superintendent Cam Sholly. "Our thanks to Yellowstone Forever, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, and all donors who have helped make this a success. We've proven this model can work in cooperation with our U.S. Department of Agriculture, State, and Tribal partners and look forward to more progress in the future."