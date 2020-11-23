Growing online theory says Wyoming doesn't exist

"It was just our own little inside joke and then it just kind of blew up into I found this whole other community of people who have independently gotten there as well," Brisbane said.

There are many possibilities as to why those who are drawn to conspiracy theories buy into them.

In an internet era where misinformation can be easily manufactured and spread, new conspiracy theories from innocuous topics such as Wyoming and the JFK assassination to more serious dot-connecting about Jeffrey Epstein's fate and the possibility of voter fraud have become fairly common.

Sometimes, a conspiracy may be constructed to provide an answer or some sense of closure for something that is unanswerable or unresolved. The Wyoming doesn't exist theory is much less serious than that.

In the case of Wyoming, there is simply a natural sense of mystery about the state because of how little is known about it from people who live in the other 49 states and beyond, Brazelton said.

"When people are thinking of Wyoming from an outside perspective, it is the most stereotypical answers that you (can) think," he said, drawing on his years of experience entertaining theories about the state.