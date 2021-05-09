Guest opinion: Time isn't right for new Billings medical school, say doctors

We cannot solve the physician shortage by simply creating more medical students. Currently, there are more medical school graduates than there are internship and residency opportunities. This means that there are not enough post-graduate medical education positions to provide the required hands-on training before a medical school graduate can practice medicine in their chosen field. Further, we know that medical students are more likely to stay in the community where they do their residency training, not where they go to medical school. While most traditional medical schools are associated with residency programs, the more lucrative, investor-owned schools tend not to be. While it appears that a positive financial bottom line can be achieved with a medical school, investment is needed more in residency training programs, which cost millions to establish and sustain. A medical school graduate cannot practice medicine without residency training.