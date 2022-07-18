Guide book published to help recreationists explore lower Yellowstone River

Boaters and other visitors will soon have a new resource when venturing out on the lower Yellowstone River this year.

The “Lower Yellowstone River Guide” will be available for free at FWP offices and local sporting goods stores in communities along this scenic, remote stretch of water. The guide can also be downloaded at: https://fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/lower-yellowstone-river.

The guide is aimed at helping visitors of the Lower Yellowstone River plan a trip, know where to access services and how to stay safe. It includes more than 30 maps that include river mileage for boating, scenic photos, tips on points of interest and recreational opportunities, historical and cultural information about the area and safety information.

“The Lower Yellowstone and its Eastern Montana communities offer a treasure trove of recreational, historical and educational opportunities,” said FWP’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation administrator Hope Stockwell. “It’s a beautiful, vast landscape but the power of the river must be respected, and this river guide will help visitors enjoy their time here and stay safe.”

The guide also reminds recreationists about the importance of responsible recreation for the stewardship of natural resources and respect for other users, communities and landowners.

This stretch of river is fairly remote and access opportunities are still limited. Visitors can expect a remote experience and should come prepared to practice leave-no-trace recreation, whether boating, camping or just visiting the area.

FWP created the guidebook based on the recommendations of the governor-appointed Lower Yellowstone River Advisory Committee. The 12-member group was formed to help shape future opportunities for improved access, habitat conservation and sustainable economic development along the river corridor. For more information on the group and its recommendations, visit the group’s webpage.

The cost of the in-house publication was about $3,500 for 1,000 copies in addition to staff time, according to an FWP spokesman.

Conditions on the river can be unpredictable. Floaters and other recreationists should check flows and conditions before traveling to the river.