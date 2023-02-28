A new attempt to remove Yellowstone-area grizzly bears from the endangered species list was rolled out Tuesday by Wyoming and Montana representatives in the U.S. House.

Reps. Harriet Hageman and Ryan Zinke say the grizzlies are no longer at risk of extinction. Human and livestock encounters with the apex predators in the Greater Yellowstone Area are increasing and dangerous, the Republicans say.

A law proposed by the two would return population control of the grizzlies to the states. The legislation comes a few weeks after U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced it would again, under state pressure, launch a year-long study about delisting grizzlies in areas surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. A 2017 attempt by U.S. Fish and Wildlife to delist the bears failed a court challenge brought by wildlife groups. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the delisting responded to political pressure, not scientific and commercial data.

“One of the main problems with the Endangered Species Act is that when we deal with these various species that are identified as either threatened or endangered, we typically have a recovery goal,” said Hageman, of Wyoming. “No matter how much we meet, no matter whether we meet that recovery goal, or substantially exceed that recovery goal, we can't ever get these species delisted, which I think is one of the primary weaknesses of the Endangered Species Act.”

Hageman said the expectation is that congressional action would avoid another court challenge. Zinke, who was secretary of the Department of The Interior during the last attempt the delist the Greater Yellowstone Area grizzlies, said the legislation relies on agency work already done.

“There are reams of data that support the population, particularly the Yellowstone, as recovered. It’s not in dispute,” Zinke said. “So rather than everyone saying ‘you know what, the Endangered Species Act worked, it shows by science the species has recovered. Let’s celebrate a win and look at species that are challenged and under duress.’ Once you get on the highway, it seems on endangered species there’s no off ramp.”

Legislation specifically dealing with the Greater Yellowstone Area, which touches on Idaho, Montana and Wyoming was the chosen starting point because of the earlier research by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Zinke said. The next step for the Western Montana representative would be the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes the area surrounding Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall, Mission Mountains, Great Bear and Scapegoat wilderness areas. That region also includes parts of the Flathead and Blackfeet reservations.

Wildlife advocates say the bears still deserve protection and that state political pressure is still driving attempts to delist grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Area.

Governors in both Montana and Wyoming have asked the federal government to turn over management of the bears to the states. Wyoming has had a grizzly bear management plan since 2016. Montana has a plan proposed under Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte with origins in the previous administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

The congressional delegations of both states have supported the 2017 attempt by U.S. Fish and Wildlife to delist grizzlies.

“There’s several things wrong with legislatively delisting a species. It’s simply not driven by science. It isn’t the experts making the decision, it’s politicians who don’t have a good grasp on the science,” said Kristin Combs, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates director. “Oftentimes, they’re listening to state management agencies and state wildlife agencies that are always pushing for delisting of grizzlies and to have large carnivores under their control and management.”

The pressure applied to state governments by outfitters dependent on hunting income and ranchers facing livestock loses have fueled efforts to delist grizzlies, Combs said. Human encounters with bears have also increased with the rise in population in places like Bozeman and Kalispell, two fastest growing areas in the United States over the last decade.

But Combs said hunting in Wyoming is doing well. The success rate of elk hunting is strong. Livestock losses to bears could be reduced through managing the cattle and sheep differently.

“There’s a lot of things that can be done to mitigate human-bear conflict, whether bears are listed or not,” Combs said. “It’s not that’s dependent on listing. There are non-lethal options so that we’re not constantly turning to lethal options for bears to die whenever there is some kind of conflict.

“This (delisting) is pretty much just about hunting bears, which all states have made know that’s the first thing they’re going to do.”

Hageman is emphasizing the human conflict with grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Area as she tells other representatives about a wildlife issue unique to three states with a lot of wilderness and a small presence in Congress.

“We had two wrestlers last year attacked outside of Cody, and mauled. The only way that they were able to escape with their lives was one of them just absolutely tore into the bear. But if you see the photographs of those young men, it was a pretty traumatic and a dangerous situation and probably within a matter of seconds of both of them being killed,” Hageman said. “We have the farmer, also up by Cody, just changing his water out in the field and the bear came up and ripped his face off.

“It's making areas of my state very dangerous,” Hageman said. “And that isn't fair. And it's not right. And it's not fair to the people who are entitled to use those areas and access those areas. We've met the recovery goals, it's time to do less the grizzly bear.”