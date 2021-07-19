Half a century later, Air Force pilot's return emotional for family and veterans

Krogman’s craft was hit by enemy fire. Krogman radioed that his wing had been hit as his wingman also took fire from and could not watch as Krogman’s crashed into the jungle below. His wingman took a risky flyover and observed the wreckage on fire but no sign that the lieutenant had escaped according to the defense department.

A search and rescue flight tried to reach the crash but was shot down and the Air Force called off the operation. Krogman was declared killed in action on January 31 that same year. His body remained in the aircraft until a personnel recovery mission found his remains on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019, over 52 years later. Krogman’s remains were identified in July 2020 and plans to bring him home have been in the works for the past year.

As of July 16, 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency — the group responsible for finding missing and killed in action soldiers — said that there are still 1,584 U.S. service members still not accounted for from the Vietnam War.

Dozens of people joined the family to travel up from Worland making the nearly three-hour trip to honor Krogman. The expectation was for the escort to grow as the family and the pilot’s remains make their way back. Communities along the way had also planned to line the streets to wave flags, salute and show their respects for the pilot.