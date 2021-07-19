Half a century later, Air Force pilot's return emotional for family and veterans

Air Force pilot First Lieutenant Alva “Ray” Krogman disembarked his last flight Monday after arriving in Billings on board a commercial airliner. His remains were greeted by his niece, nephews and their families along with an Air Force Honor Guard, fellow veterans from multiple generations, dozens of Patriot Guard riders and grateful Americans looking to pay tribute to the fallen pilot decades after he was shot down over Laos and killed during the Vietnam War.
After 53 years, 5 months, and 21 days, Krogman’s remains were identified in Laos on July 7, 2020 and his remains finished their lengthy trip halfway around the globe this week passing through Billings on their way to Wyoming where he will finally be laid to rest in his hometown of Worland on Wednesday.
The reunion was emotional for Krogman’s niece and nephews — brothers Tom and Jerry Krogman and their sister Kelly Steindorf — who remembered their uncle as a cheerful and popular man with lots of friends and a desire to fly. Tom Krogman looked up to his uncle who worked hard to get into the US Air Force Academy to fly airplanes. He was nine when he last saw his uncle alive.
“This means everything to us and our family,” explained Tom Krogman. “This has been 54 years in coming. My dad, his older brother by 10 years, never gave up. His mother never gave up. Unfortunately, they never got to see (his return).”
The two died years before Krogman’s remains were repatriated. The family remembered how their uncle’s memory was present throughout their lives, and how their grandmother never gave up hope for her son’s return. The family would discuss their missing uncle whenever they got together with his grandmother they explained.
On January 17, 1967, Krogman was flying as a forward air controller in support of US Forces in Laos. He and his wingman were tasked with finding targets and calling in air support, a particularly dangerous mission for the unarmed slow-flying Birddogs over the jungles of Southeast Asia.
Krogman’s craft was hit by enemy fire. Krogman radioed that his wing had been hit as his wingman also took fire from and could not watch as Krogman’s crashed into the jungle below. His wingman took a risky flyover and observed the wreckage on fire but no sign that the lieutenant had escaped according to the defense department.
A search and rescue flight tried to reach the crash but was shot down and the Air Force called off the operation. Krogman was declared killed in action on January 31 that same year. His body remained in the aircraft until a personnel recovery mission found his remains on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019, over 52 years later. Krogman’s remains were identified in July 2020 and plans to bring him home have been in the works for the past year.
As of July 16, 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency — the group responsible for finding missing and killed in action soldiers — said that there are still 1,584 U.S. service members still not accounted for from the Vietnam War.
Dozens of people joined the family to travel up from Worland making the nearly three-hour trip to honor Krogman. The expectation was for the escort to grow as the family and the pilot’s remains make their way back. Communities along the way had also planned to line the streets to wave flags, salute and show their respects for the pilot.
Along the Rims on Monday, Montanans lined Airport Road to do the same. People of all walks of life paid tribute to the U.S. Service member who sacrificed his life over half a century earlier. Among them were veterans spanning generations of service to include Vietnam and Iraq.
For U.S. Army Sergeant David Smith who served in Vietnam, Lt. Krogman’s return was an emotional event that brought tears to his eyes as the flag-draped coffin — barely visible inside the hearse — proceeded through Billings on its way south.
Jonathan Colburn served in Iraq’s Baghdad region as an explosive ordinance technician in 2008 and had to be medically evacuated out of country due to injuries at the time. For him, the ceremonial return of a Vietnam-era veteran symbolized a commitment of the U.S. military to return every missing or killed-in-action soldier, Marine, sailor or airman that has ever or will ever serve.
“We truly try not to leave anybody behind,” he said. He added later, while holding back his grief, it symbolizes, “that no one’s forgotten."
As Colburn went to leave, Army Ranger veteran Ed McCullough helped him fold an American flag he had been waving along the roadside. The two creased the last bit of flag over, tucked it into the triangle and McCullough snapped a salute. They shook hands, talked briefly and parted ways.
“We’re glad that he finally made it home,” said McCullough.