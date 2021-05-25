Half of state inmates are refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, Department of Corrections says

The numbers don’t indicate an exact percentage of vaccinated inmates, since new inmates are being booked and released every day and the total population has fluctuated since both clinics were conducted. Some people might enter jail already vaccinated.

Still, it’s clear that those in custody on the Yellowstone County jail aren’t rushing to line up for the shot.

“The risk of transmission is higher indoors, in large groups and with people close together for more than 15 minutes at a time,” said Pat Zellar, communications coordinator for RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department.

“All those risk factors are present in the jail population,” Zellar said. “That’s why the CDC still recommends that everyone wear masks in correctional facilities, even if they are fully immunized.”