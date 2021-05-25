Half of state inmates are refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, Department of Corrections says

Just like in the general population, plenty of people in custody in Montana are choosing not to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
That’s the case even though jails and prisons hold people in communal living situations, making it easier for the virus to spread, and in general see more chronic health conditions. Jail and prison inmates have higher rates of hypertension, asthma, cervical cancer and hepatitis than the general population, according to a 2009 article in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.
The Montana Department of Corrections is seeing roughly a 50% vaccination refusal rate, according to spokeswoman Alexandria Klapmeier.
So far, 1,405 inmates across the state’s prisons have been fully vaccinated, data provided by the department shows. That includes:
• Montana State Prison – 820 (current facility population: 1,453)
• Montana Women’s Prison – 102 (current facility population: 206)
• Pine Hills Correctional Facility – 15 (current facility population: 18)
• Great Falls Regional Prison – 156 (current facility population: 114)
• Dawson County Correctional Facility – 63 (current facility population: 142)
• Crossroads Correctional Center – 249 (current facility population: 536)
Some sites are doing better than others. For instance, the Great Falls facility has now vaccinated more inmates than it currently has in custody.
“The DOC continues to provide information to inmates about the benefits of vaccination and offer vaccine to inmates who have declined previously,” Klapmeier said.
Everyone getting booked into department-run secure facilities gets offered a vaccine, but Klapmeier said approximately half of the state’s inmates were still declining the opportunity. She said the department hopes to whittle away at that number through ongoing education.
The state’s two largest jails are seeing lower rates of vaccination.
In Yellowstone County, a total of 108 inmates at the jail have been vaccinated during two different clinics put on by the county health department. That’s just one-fifth of the current jail population.
The numbers don’t indicate an exact percentage of vaccinated inmates, since new inmates are being booked and released every day and the total population has fluctuated since both clinics were conducted. Some people might enter jail already vaccinated.
Still, it’s clear that those in custody on the Yellowstone County jail aren’t rushing to line up for the shot.
“The risk of transmission is higher indoors, in large groups and with people close together for more than 15 minutes at a time,” said Pat Zellar, communications coordinator for RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department.
“All those risk factors are present in the jail population,” Zellar said. “That’s why the CDC still recommends that everyone wear masks in correctional facilities, even if they are fully immunized.”
The county only provides masks to inmates when they leave their units for court appearances, meals or other reasons. Capt. Roger Bodine, the jail commander, said a small metal plate inside the stitching of the basic surgical masks the jail has in stock could be used as a weapon. He also cited potential security risks with not being able to quickly identify inmates and cost as reasons for not mandating masks around the clock.
For staff, the jail requires they wear a mask only when patting down an inmate or entering a unit where someone has tested positive. He said there’s no routine reason for staff to come within 6 feet of inmates.
Three jail staffers were vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccine clinics RiverStone Health has held at the jail.
Because of the jail’s fluid population, it offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just a single dose.
The jail has its own private medical provider, Correctional Health Partners, that staffs the facility 24/7. Bodine said the health department gave the leftover vaccine supply from the first clinic to Correctional Health Partners to have on hand in case requests came up.
RiverStone was ready to conduct more clinics at the jail if the sheriff requested, Zellar said.
Countywide, 40% of Yellowstone County residents who are eligible for the vaccine are fully immunized. Like other efforts to boost vaccination rates across the country, Yellowstone County has seen longer lines at two recent clinics thanks to the $50-per-person guarantee from an anonymous donor. The money was guaranteed for the first 400 people in line.
At the jail, people continue to be tested for the disease. Last week one inmate showed cold-like symptoms. The jail tested both that inmate and their cellmate, and both came back negative. Bodine said the jail hadn’t seen a positive case for a while.
“It’s been a long time. Months,” he said. “I don’t remember the last time we had a positive test down here.”
In Missoula County, a total of 97 inmates are fully vaccinated. The facility currently holds 312 people.
Inmates at both the jail and the Missoula Assessment and Sanction Center, which are housed under one roof, are typically able to get into the first vaccine clinic after they file a request. The clinics are held weekly.
Statewide in Montana, 42% of the population eligible for vaccination is fully vaccinated. Nationally, that number is 47%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are encouraging everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, although some people experience normal side effects. Being vaccinated can protect people from serious illness if they do contract the virus that causes COVID-19, and early data from the CDC shows the vaccine helps keep people with no symptoms from spreading COVID-19.
The CDC is continuing to study how many people must get vaccinated before the population can be considered protected.