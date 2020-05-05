Handful of Montana schools plan to reopen after coronavirus closures

A handful of small, rural schools in Montana will resume in-person classes beginning May 7, when students can return to classrooms as Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 closure ends. Most schools in the state will remain closed and continue remote learning plans, like the vast majority of schools around the U.S.
In at least three of those communities — Circle and Melstone in Eastern Montana, and Willow Creek in Gallatin County — in-person instruction will be voluntary, schools have made extra cleaning plans, and educators are as much focused on students' emotional well-being as academic progress.
“Small town, it’s easy to think all of our kids are OK and fine and handling it. Fact of the matter is, it’s a weird situation,” said Circle superintendent Preston Wenz. “I just wanted the kids and the staff too to have a chance to come in and finalize the year. ... I’ve had some already tell me, 'I don’t really need (academic) help, but I just want to come back and see my teacher. I just want to come back and see my friends.'”
A survey conducted by the Montana School Boards Association found that of almost 200 communities responding, five school systems planned to resume in-school classes and 19 planned a hybrid model. The results didn't identify individual schools, according to MTSBA executive director Lance Melton. The Office of Public Instruction has collected data from 116 of the approximately 400 state school districts, and none has said it plans to fully reopen, except for Willow Creek and a one-room independent schoolhouse also in southwestern Montana. There may be some small schools planning to reopen that the state agency doesn't know about, spokesman Dylan Klapmeier told the Associated Press.
Circle trustees voted April 30 to approve a limited reopening beginning May 11. Students can visit K-8 teachers on an appointment-only basis, and high-schoolers will have half-days that rotate by grade level. The district also has a series of check-out days for things like cleaning out lockers and turning in Chromebooks. Students with compromised immune systems will be able to visit school May 7, before the wider student body.
But Melstone will have a more traditional school day for the remainder of the year.
Trustees voted on April 28 to reopen K-8 classrooms against the recommendation of acting administrator Connie Hjelvik and a principal hired for the upcoming school year. The virtual meeting had about two hours of public comment, Hjelvik said, where a majority of people supported reopening.
“Parents were concerned that the younger children were not adapting well to distance learning,” she said, from both an academic and mental health perspective.
The school will have about nine days of school remaining for the year. Wearing masks for students and staff will be voluntary, and with only about 25 students expected to be in buildings, Hjelvik said that the low numbers should make social distancing easier.
She and others had expressed concerns that reopening for the rest of the school year wasn't worth it with only a few days remaining. But some trustees saw value in a "trial" reopening, according to minutes from the school board meeting, and they voted unanimously to resume in-person classes. The minutes cite one trustee as hoping that Melstone's decision could set a precedent for other small rural schools.
But the MTSBA survey shows that most have remained closed. And even among schools considered small and rural, there are significant enrollment differences; Circle's K-12 enrollment of 184 students is more than twice as large as Melstone's. Willow Creek, the Gallatin County school system, is the smallest of the three.
In Willow Creek, staff and students will have their temperatures checked before entering the school or boarding a bus. Desks have been spaced 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart. Lunchtimes and class bells will be staggered to avoid too many people in the halls and bathrooms. Recess will be held on the football field or basketball courts where there is room to spread out.
"We're not taking this lightly," district superintendent Bonnie Lower told the Association Press. "We don't want people to think we're being irresponsible by making this choice. We're trying to do what we feel is in the best interest of the students."
Circle's limited reopening reflects concerns about how many students should be in school buildings at one time.
“I’d have loved to see us open the doors and come back regular, but I knew that wasn’t a reality,” Wenz said.
The community's plans still are a sharp departure from those in more urban communities. The school still plans to have a senior day with activities including a barbecue and parade through town for graduates, plus the regularly scheduled May 17 graduation ceremony — “trying to let them wrap up their career, so to speak.”
Circle's plan was made in conjunction with teachers, Wenz said, and Melstone hasn't had any teachers who have said they won't return for in-person instruction, Hjelvik said. But some advocacy groups have discouraged a return to school.
Eric Feaver, the head of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, a union that represents teachers, said he is concerned about younger children maintaining social distancing and whether schools will be able to have protective equipment and the capacity for testing and contact tracing come fall.
"I wish they weren't opening, but they do have the authority to do so," he told the Associated Press. "Two-and-a-half weeks (of school) is not going to repair whatever instructional lessons were lost in the last month and a half."
