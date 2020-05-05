Handful of Montana schools plan to reopen after coronavirus closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A handful of small, rural schools in Montana will resume in-person classes beginning May 7, when students can return to classrooms as Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 closure ends. Most schools in the state will remain closed and continue remote learning plans, like the vast majority of schools around the U.S.

In at least three of those communities — Circle and Melstone in Eastern Montana, and Willow Creek in Gallatin County — in-person instruction will be voluntary, schools have made extra cleaning plans, and educators are as much focused on students' emotional well-being as academic progress.

“Small town, it’s easy to think all of our kids are OK and fine and handling it. Fact of the matter is, it’s a weird situation,” said Circle superintendent Preston Wenz. “I just wanted the kids and the staff too to have a chance to come in and finalize the year. ... I’ve had some already tell me, 'I don’t really need (academic) help, but I just want to come back and see my teacher. I just want to come back and see my friends.'”