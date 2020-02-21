Hardin city council approves police department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concerned with the level of petty crime and drug-related issues in the town, Kautzman said he’d like to see at least two police officers on duty at a time.

Some of Kautzman's hesitance with the police force would be to repeat the same mistakes as Hardin's last attempt in 2009.

In the summer of 2009, American Police Force — a group claiming to be private security company — swept into Hardin with promises of operating and filling the empty Two Rivers jail in Hardin.

The group's founder, Michael Hilton, also promised to help the city establish its police force and brought in a trio of Mercedes SUVs with magnetic “Hardin Police Department” decals on the sides.

The move caused an uproar and, later that year, Hilton was exposed as a convicted felon and con man. APF packed up and never came back.

In January 2011, the town's only police officer resigned a year after the two other police officers were fired by the city.