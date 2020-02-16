Hardin could have a police force by summer — if the city council approves it

“We can maintain, control and help manage our own costs a little closer,” Purcell said.

Purcell is confident that taxes won’t be raised for the first one to three years during the department’s development. Funds that go to contract the sheriff’s office would transfer to operating the department.

Anything else needed would likely come from the city’s general fund.

“I’m confident I can come up with enough general fund monies for the first two to three years to fund our police department,” Purcell said. “The three- to five-year period, as far as capital improvement plan for replacing vehicles, etc., that’s when we’re going to have to look bigger.”

After the third year Purcell said the city might look at a public safety mill levy, grants or other revenue streams to pay for the department.

“But even then that will depend with court revenues spiking up, or if we can get more grants,” he said.

Improving police presence

The move to a police force has been in the works for a while, something Purcell said will take the strain off of the overworked sheriff’s office.