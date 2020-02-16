Hardin could have a police force by summer — if the city council approves it

On Tuesday the Hardin City Council will decide whether to form a police department for the town.
For more than 40 years, Hardin has relied on the county to provide law enforcement for the town.
Hardin Mayor Joe Purcell began to consider forming a police force for the city last year, after seeing a rising crime rate, an increasingly strained sheriff’s office and an opportunity to operate a police department at a lower cost than the current law enforcement fees.
“Hardin has a negative reputation,” Purcell said. “We’re trying to boost economic development, and we’re trying to promote public safety.”
If the police department is approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting, Purcell will put together a police commission and start to iron out details including hiring a police chief and officers. His goal is to have the department up and running by July.
Funding
The proposed police force would cost between $412,000 and $542,000 annually, according to an initial proposal written by Lee Cornell, a justice of the peace in Stillwater County consulting for Hardin. The proposal is available on the city website.
Hardin pays the sheriff’s office $490,000 to provide law enforcement to the city. That contract is set to expire in summer 2021, and Purcell expects the renewal cost will continue to rise. A police force will help the city operate on a leaner budget, he said.
“We can maintain, control and help manage our own costs a little closer,” Purcell said.
Purcell is confident that taxes won’t be raised for the first one to three years during the department’s development. Funds that go to contract the sheriff’s office would transfer to operating the department.
Anything else needed would likely come from the city’s general fund.
“I’m confident I can come up with enough general fund monies for the first two to three years to fund our police department,” Purcell said. “The three- to five-year period, as far as capital improvement plan for replacing vehicles, etc., that’s when we’re going to have to look bigger.”
After the third year Purcell said the city might look at a public safety mill levy, grants or other revenue streams to pay for the department.
“But even then that will depend with court revenues spiking up, or if we can get more grants,” he said.
Improving police presence
The move to a police force has been in the works for a while, something Purcell said will take the strain off of the overworked sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office provides law enforcement for the entirety of Big Horn County, except for the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations, which are both policed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Earlier this year the Crow Tribe began the process of taking over law enforcement from the BIA.
“The push is to improve public safety for the community,” Purcell said. “To have more officers out between the city and county.”
The first-year goal would be to have four full-time officers and three part-time police officers, Purcell said. He then would aim to hire more officers in the second year.
The sheriff’s office’s limited resources have often meant patrol areas are stretched thin, or deputies responding to calls in the county can’t cover the town.
The sheriff’s office has two or three deputies patrolling Hardin during the day, Purcell said.
Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn declined to comment on how many sheriff’s deputies routinely patrol Hardin, or how many deputies patrol during the day shifts. He cited “security reasons.”
The sheriff’s office has a total of 19 officers, according to the county budget. During a December meeting to discuss lack of law enforcement in the county Big Horn County Detective Michael Fuss said there were 16 patrol officers.
Purcell thinks having a city police force will help free up those deputies to work on other parts of the county.
Under either of the two proposed plans, Hardin would be staffed with two to three officers during the day, he said. Police officers would focus on city code enforcement, and cleaning up Hardin’s image.
“The more officers we have whether city or county the better we’ll have it,” he said.
Purcell said the county has seemed supportive of the proposal.
“They’re actually willing to give us a couple older cop vehicles,” Purcell said. In addition the city will continue to use the county’s dispatch and detention center.
When asked whether the sheriff’s office was supporting the idea, Winburn said he didn’t know what was “going to happen to ours.”
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Winburn said. “There’s a limited amount of money.”
He declined to clarify what money he was referring to. If the city dissolves the contract the county will be out about half a million in revenue from the city.
“It might force them to do some budget cuts,” Purcell said. Purcell reiterated that the county was supportive of the idea, and that it was a “group effort.”
“We’ll work with them whether it goes or doesn’t go,” Winburn said. Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair could not be reached for comment at his office on Wednesday.
Repeating history
The “biggest hurdle” in convincing council members to move forward has been the city’s history with establishing failed police forces, Purcell said.
“A few council members don’t want to make the same mistake twice. They want some proof we can make it work,” Purcell said.
Since the county absorbed Hardin’s police force in the 1970s several attempts to revive a city police force have been made, but none have survived long.
In the summer of 2009, American Police Force, a group that claimed to be a private security company, struck a deal with the town promising to fill the empty Two Rivers Detention Center and help the town form its own police force.
The deal garnered national attention, and the group’s founder, Michael Hilton, was later exposed as a convicted felon and con man. The Two Rivers Detention Facility, which is now operated and leased by the BIA since last February, sat empty for years.
Later that year the city voted to create its first police force in more than 35 years. That force, which was manned by three officers including the police chief, was reabsorbed into the county in 2011 after the chief and one other employee was fired and the third quit, The Billings Gazette reported.
The resolution will be voted on during a regular city council meeting Tuesday. There will be time for public comment ahead of voting, Purcell said. An informational packet was posted on the city's website on Friday that outlines the plan, Purcell noted.