Hardin preps to launch police force as agreement with county sheriff's office ends

An agreement between the City of Hardin and Big Horn County that had personnel with the sheriff’s office providing all law enforcement in Hardin has ended as the city prepares to launch its own police force.

The agreement, formed under the Montana Interlocal Cooperation Act, expired Thursday after being in place for several decades. While the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office will still patrol the city and respond to crimes, the Hardin City Council is expected to vote in the next week on hiring a police chief.

“The county wants out of (the agreement). They want to just do county work because they have such a large area to cover, and we’ve been hoping that we can get better coverage here,” City council member Harry Kautzman told the Gazette on Friday.

The city was making payments of $470,000 a year to the county in exchange for the sheriff’s office enforcing local ordinances and responding to major crimes, according a press release issued Friday. Under the terms of the agreement, Hardin also paid $20,000 for the agency to house city inmates.