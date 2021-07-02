Hardin preps to launch police force as agreement with county sheriff's office ends

An agreement between the City of Hardin and Big Horn County that had personnel with the sheriff’s office providing all law enforcement in Hardin has ended as the city prepares to launch its own police force.
The agreement, formed under the Montana Interlocal Cooperation Act, expired Thursday after being in place for several decades. While the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office will still patrol the city and respond to crimes, the Hardin City Council is expected to vote in the next week on hiring a police chief.
“The county wants out of (the agreement). They want to just do county work because they have such a large area to cover, and we’ve been hoping that we can get better coverage here,” City council member Harry Kautzman told the Gazette on Friday.
The city was making payments of $470,000 a year to the county in exchange for the sheriff’s office enforcing local ordinances and responding to major crimes, according a press release issued Friday. Under the terms of the agreement, Hardin also paid $20,000 for the agency to house city inmates.
Starting on Thursday, Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair ordered that all criminal complaints from his deputies that take place in the city would be filed in Big Horn County Justice Court. The county justice court shares jurisdiction with Hardin City Court. The city council and the county board of commissioners will still discuss extending or revising the agreement as the council progresses in establishing a police department.
“We’ve been working on it for a year and a half in setting up our own police force,” Kautzman said.
The Hardin City Council approved the formation of its own law enforcement agency in February 2020, with a goal of launching it in the summer of the year. Prior to that, Hardin officials had made several attempts at getting permanent police in the city.
In 2009, a convicted felon under the alias of Michael Hilton tried to convince the city that his private security company, American Police Force, would staff Hardin’s Two Rivers jail. Hilton left Hardin soon after his criminal past was exposed. By the start of 2011, all three of the city’s recently hired police officers had resigned.
Kautzman said the city council plans to approve a new police chief in a meeting set for July 6, and positions for at least three officers will follow. Kautzman could not provide the name of the person who the council is considering for chief.
When the council voted in February 2020, the cost for the department's first year was estimated at $520,000, and $540,000 for the second. Kautzman said Friday those figures are still accurate.