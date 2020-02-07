Hardin school abandons 'run for the border' day after complaints from parent, ACLU

A school flyer that included a "Run for the Border Day" at Hardin Intermediate School has sparked complaints from at least one parent and a civil liberties group.
The school planned a series of dress-up days, similar to homecoming, for February "I love to read" month, centered on a "fiesta" theme, school principal Larry Johnson said.
Feb. 18 was labeled as "Run for the Border Day," and students were encouraged to wear "sportswear and sweats."
Johnson said that the school has changed to theme for the day to "be active," and said that there was no racial intent behind the flyer.
“In no way shape or form did we ever intend for anything to be associated with anything racial or anything of that nature," he said.
The Montana American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement condemning the flyer's original language.
“Schools should be doing everything they can to ensure that they are safe and welcoming environments for all students," said Angeline Cheek, the group's Indigenous Justice Organizer. "The ‘Run for the Border Day’ and the call to 'lock up another student' that Hardin Intermediate School included on its flyer is insensitive at best, and racist at worst. We hope that administrators at Hardin Intermediate School immediately take steps to remove this day, and issue an apology to the community.”
The ACLU took issue with a book fair event explained at the bottom of the flyer: "Students can bring $1 to lock-up another student for Reading Lock-Up. In order for a student to get out of 'Lock Up,' they must read an 'on' level book or one chapter."
The flyer also included:
- "Sombrero and Sarape Day," a hat, scarves, shawl and sarape day.
- "Fiesta Siesta Day," a lounge wear or pajama day.
- "Fiesta Flag Day," for wearing colors of "Mexico's Flag — Red/Green/White Attire."
The "Run for the Border Day" was supposed to focus on athletic activity, Johnson said.
“The association came because of running,” he said. “Naturally, Mexico is a border to the United States. ... We realize that that was not the best choice to use in light of all the issues that are happening today.”
One parent came into the school Thursday morning to complain about the flyer, Johnson said.
“Obviously people have different perceptions about things,” he said. “There’s no intent to offend anyone.”
Hardin Intermediate school serves students in grades 3-5. About 4% of the district's population is Hispanic.