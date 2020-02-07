Hardin school abandons 'run for the border' day after complaints from parent, ACLU

A school flyer that included a "Run for the Border Day" at Hardin Intermediate School has sparked complaints from at least one parent and a civil liberties group.

The school planned a series of dress-up days, similar to homecoming, for February "I love to read" month, centered on a "fiesta" theme, school principal Larry Johnson said.

Feb. 18 was labeled as "Run for the Border Day," and students were encouraged to wear "sportswear and sweats."

Johnson said that the school has changed to theme for the day to "be active," and said that there was no racial intent behind the flyer.

“In no way shape or form did we ever intend for anything to be associated with anything racial or anything of that nature," he said.

The Montana American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement condemning the flyer's original language.