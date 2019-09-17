Students in Hardin realize that they don’t all fit into one, nice, neat Montana-identity box — and their participation in a new project with other students from Lewistown and Browning has helped them break down the temptation to paint far-away peers with sweeping brush strokes.
Unreserved, a new project coordinated by a teacher in Hardin, gave students the opportunity to meet up and discuss questions of stereotypes and personal identity. It also created a traveling photo display, helping spread their message around the state.
“If you have two people from different communities and different economic situations, then stereotypes that you have … you meet them, and you’re like, ‘oh, it’s not true,’” said Hardin sophomore Tytus Means.
Means and other Hardin students in the project said that their interaction with students in Browning and Lewistown went far beyond a simple meet-and-greet.
During joint discussions and writing exercises at Fergus County High School last spring, “a lot of people got very emotional,” Means said. “A lot of people cried.”
“It was a good opportunity to share different perspectives,” said Hardin sophomore Jessica Kehler. “It was really, really new to any of us.”
Dani Philips, an English teacher at Hardin, recruited students into the program, which was effectively an extra-curricular activity. She had grown up in Lewistown and graduated from Fergus County High before student-teaching in Browning.
She recognized how little she knew about Browning or Hardin growing up compared to what she learned teaching in those communities and wanted to create a vehicle for students to learn from each other.
Administrators with each school were on board, and Unreserved was born. Sponsorships and donations from businesses and education institutions helped pay for things like travel. Fergus High English teacher Meggan Cirincoinne helped coordinate the program.
Students from Hardin said they understand why someone from across the state might not know much about the town. They might only come across headlines or a fleeting reference on social media.
“We’re not close to each other on a map,” Kehler said. “You kind of group them up into one whole little idea.”
They also believe Montana has a ways to go to eliminate racist attitudes.
“You see a lot of racism here against Native Americans, even in Hardin, where we basically live on the Crow Reservation,” Means said.
“I think we’re all still a little judgy … still too many stereotypes with culture and communities,” Kehler said. “I think it’ll definitely take some time (to improve).”
To help break down stereotypes, the group created a pair of six-foot tall towers that display art created by students. They picked out pictures that resonated with different themes — heritage, happiness, hurdle, and hope.
"Everyone was just totally different in their artistic choices," Kehler said.
It reinforced that Hardin wasn't some hegemonic block of students, nor were the other towns. Each school had its own degree of diversity, and students with their own triumphs and struggles.
"You can see yourself in it," Means said. "You can see, oh, I'm not alone here."
Unreserved will continue this school year, and Phillips has brought some new students into the fold.
That includes Taye Dodd, a senior who just transferred to Hardin. He's made several moves as he's grown up.
"I've seen how different places interact," he said. "You can learn from them, and they can learn from you."