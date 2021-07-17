Injured Red Lodge firefighter ID'd, Harris Hill fire near Joliet at 0% containment

The Red Lodge firefighter injured in the Harris Hill fire near Joliet on Friday has been identified as Dan Steffensen.
Steffensen has been a firefighter with Red Lodge Fire since 2015, according to a social media post by Red Lodge Fire Rescue. Steffensen works on the fuel mitigation/initial attack crew to reduce hazardous fuels around homes and responds to emerging wildland fires.
He is a nationally qualified wildland firefighter and has fought fires in Montana, Oregon, California and other western states as an engine boss and tender operator.
Scott Wilson has been identified as the other Red Lodge firefighter on the 2-person crew. He was not injured. Wilson joined the fire department this year after retiring to Red Lodge.
At the time of the incident, Steffensen and Wilson were fighting the Harris Hill fire when strong winds suddenly shifted toward them.
"Dan attempted to reach safety, but was overrun by the fast moving fire. Scott acted quickly to inform the incident commander and get Dan to Emergency Medical care," the post read.
Due to the severity of his burns, Steffensen has been admitted to the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City and is in serious condition.
“We’d like to thank the wildland firefighting community for reaching out to us with offers of help and words of support. Please keep Dan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times,” said Fire Chief Tom Kuntz in the post. “This event is a reminder that firefighting is dangerous and we are truly grateful to those who answer the call to help others in time of need.”
The Harris Hill fire near Joliet has reached 2,500 acres in size, and has caused over 50 homes to be evacuated.
The fire started Friday at the intersection of Bellion Road and Farewell Road, quickly growing and endangering homes in the Cole Creek corridor. Upwards of 50 homes have been evacuated, with evacuation orders covering homes on Cole Creek Road and Stene Road.
The fire has not yet damaged any structures, and is stable at 2,500 acres, reported Cyrina Allen, Carbon County DES coordinator.
Containment efforts are underway, with local crews battling the fire, and air resources dropping water and retardants on the blaze. An incident management team has not yet been dispatched to the fire, but is in the works, according to Allen. A press release from the Carbon County DES reported that, despite firefighters' best efforts, the fire containment is currently at 0%.
Those wanting to help support Steffensen and his family can donate via the GoFundme page at https://gofund.me/afe4ca97.