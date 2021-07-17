Injured Red Lodge firefighter ID'd, Harris Hill fire near Joliet at 0% containment

The Red Lodge firefighter injured in the Harris Hill fire near Joliet on Friday has been identified as Dan Steffensen.

Steffensen has been a firefighter with Red Lodge Fire since 2015, according to a social media post by Red Lodge Fire Rescue. Steffensen works on the fuel mitigation/initial attack crew to reduce hazardous fuels around homes and responds to emerging wildland fires.

He is a nationally qualified wildland firefighter and has fought fires in Montana, Oregon, California and other western states as an engine boss and tender operator.