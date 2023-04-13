The spring opening of Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel has been delayed until the temporary wastewater treatment system is completed and operational, the Park Service announced on Wednesday.

The opening of the Mammoth Campground will also be delayed.

The park has authorized Yellowstone National Park Lodges to open other visitor accommodations earlier than normal to offset inconveniences to displaced guests with reservations for the hotel. Guests will be offered opportunities to rebook at other Yellowstone National Park Lodges properties in the park based on available space.

A new $30 million wastewater treatment system is being built to serve the Mammoth Hot Springs area; however, this temporary system is not ready to support full hotel operations. Due to an above-average snowpack and cold temperatures this winter, construction of the system has proceeded slower than expected. No date for completion was provided.

The hotel closed immediately after the historic June 2022 flood which ruptured Mammoth's sewer pipeline to the wastewater treatment system in nearby Gardiner. To get through the summer, sewage was rerouted into percolation ponds used between the 1930s and 1960s, allowing for summer day-use visitation and limited services.

Roads leading to Mammoth were also damaged in the flooding but were repaired in time for the winter season. The route from the North Entrance at Gardiner to the Northeast Entrance at Silver Gate and Cooke City is the only interior road in the park open during the winter.

Although the Mammoth Hotel will be closed to overnight guests temporarily, the hotel’s gift shop, coffee and beverage service and lobby will open as scheduled on April 28. Overnight accommodations will reopen immediately after construction of the wastewater system is completed. The hotel dining room and Terrace Grill will be temporarily closed and regularly scheduled tours departing from Mammoth Hotel will not be available.

All other services in Mammoth Hot Springs will be open including: Albright Visitor Center; General Store; post office; medical clinic; and gas station.

All other Yellowstone National Park Lodges properties will open as scheduled.