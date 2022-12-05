Havre hunter numbers down from 2021 but still above long-term average

HAVRE – Hunter numbers and mule deer harvest were still above average at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Havre check station during the 2022 hunting season.

Hunter numbers (1,971) were down 6% from 2021, but still 13% above the long-term average.

“Hunter numbers have been highly variable this year,” noted Havre-area biologist Scott Hemmer, who manages the station. “Weekend weather and hunting conditions were relatively poor during several weekends of the general hunting season with a mix of muddy, cold and windy weather limiting access and participation.

“High numbers early on and toward the end of the general deer and elk season, in the end, resulted in above average hunter numbers for the year,” Hemmer added.

Mule deer harvest totaled 609 for the year, which was down 28% from last year but still 13% above the long-term average.

“Overall, hunter reports of mule deer numbers were mixed,” Hemmer said. “Some hunters reported average to slightly above average numbers, while others reported seeing fewer deer than in recent years.”

For the year, 137 white-tailed deer were brought through the station, which was 1% lower than 2021, and 11% below the long-term average.

“White-tailed deer hunter reports were generally favorable except in areas where epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) was more severe last year,” Hemmer said.

Pronghorn harvest, whose general season ended on Nov. 13, saw slightly lower numbers than 2021, and 25% below the long-term average. One-hundred-eighty-seven antelope were brought by the check station this year.

“Antelope populations and license quotas in many districts have both been on an upward trend, but are still below the long-term average in some hunting districts due in part to several severe winters in the last 10-12 years,” Hemmer said.

For the year, 38 elk were recorded, which is 3% below last year and the long-term average.

For the eight weeks that the check station was open, the pheasant harvest of 530 birds is above last year (11%), but still well below the long-term average (-30%). Sharp-tailed grouse (145 birds) harvest was below last year’s total, but still above the long-term average. Gray (Hungarian) partridge harvest (83) was the same as last year and above the long-term average.

“Upland bird hunter reports this year have been mixed, with better reports on the eastern end of the region and well below average on the west end,” Hemmer noted. “The drought conditions have led to patchy habitat conditions and bird distribution, and our adult-to-juvenile ratio, particularly with sharptails and gray partridge, suggested conditions may have impacted nest success and brood survival.”

Although wetland conditions this year were generally poor and early cold weather led to ice covering most open water, duck harvest (83) was down only slightly from last year and was well above the long-term average.

Note that the harvest data described includes only animals that were brought through the Havre check station and is only a partial representation of the regionwide harvest.