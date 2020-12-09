Havre native establishes Native American psychology scholarship at UM

Havre native Dr. R. Scott Brown is retiring from medicine to further pursue charity work and his own music career, both of which increasingly address racial inequality in the United States. One of his newest efforts in Montana is a scholarship named for one of his Havre friends.
Brown has been an Oregon-based anesthesiologist and has a master's degree in international public health, which he has drawn on during his numerous medical trips to at least 16 countries.
But, he said, his career in medicine is not something he can continue to balance with other aspects of his life.
"I pretty much accomplished everything in medicine that I wanted to accomplish and I really needed to start concentrating on our music and on our charity work," he said.
Brown said his charity Surg+Restore, which has previously focused on improving the medical systems of Sierra Leone, will address more domestic issues, especially how much still needs to be done to achieve racial justice in the U.S.
The flagship of his endeavors in Montana is the creation of the David Kucera Memorial Psychology Ph.D. Scholarship, named for Brown's best friend from his days as a Havre High student in the '70s. Kucera recently committed suicide after 25 years of battling serious mental health issues, Brown said.
The scholarship will fund the studies of Native American psychology Ph.D. students at the University of Montana, students who will be required to work with Indian Health Services after graduation for two years on a reservation.
The scholarship will begin next fall with its first candidate, and the project is 25% funded so far.
Brown said he hopes further funding will allow four more students to have their Ph.D. educations paid for.
He said his friend was an appropriate namesake because he was an outspoken advocate for racial justice and shared Brown's love of music, especially that of a highly political nature.
"David was really smart guy, and we really hit it off," Brown said. "Especially because music was such a big thing between us. He really encouraged me to pursue this stuff."
Brown is looking to fund African-American students in medicine as well, which his organization has begun to do in Portland, Oregon, which was his home for many years.
Focusing on a need
It's important to realize how much Native American communities suffer disproportionate to the rest of the state, he said.
"In the state of Montana, Native Americans make up 6.7% of the population and have 34% of the COVID-19 deaths," Brown said.
He said the psychological strain of isolation has the potential to disproportionately affect these communities as well, especially because mental health is already a serious issue among Montana Native Americans, which account for nearly 28% of the state's suicides.
Brown said this has become especially concerning in the last 12 years, which has seen suicides among Native American women increase by 38% and men by 72%.
He said COVID-19 has also had an effect of their project's funding, because they've had to cancel a major fundraiser this year, and will likely need to do the same for the one coming in spring of 2021.
"COVID has significantly affected our funding, and there are tons of people who are out of work, so I think the donor pool has shrunk significantly," he said.
Past charity work
Brown has done charity work for many years in Africa, particularly Sierra Leone in the wake of the civil war and the Ebola virus pandemic that came shortly after.
In 2007, he said, he met an English surgeon on a medical trip to Bolivia and she asked him to work with her charity in Ghana, which he did the next year.
During his time there, he learned the charity was considering an expansion into Sierra Leone due to the effects of the civil war on the country's medical system, and he was in one of the first medical teams there in 2008.
Brown said the war had ravaged an already highly exploited and impoverished country, leaving it without much of a medical system.
"The country was absolutely devastated," he said. "There was no electricity outside the capital."
Domestic injustice and music
In addition to his charity work Brown is also a musician and songwriter for the band Ojos Feos.
He said his music is highly political, focusing on themes of racial inequality and the need for social reform.
His group's musical style, which he called psychedelic Afro-Latin rock, is informed by the music he's heard during his medical travels in Africa and South America.
"I think we're the only band in the genre," he said.
He said the music uses various African and Latin rhythms he encountered over his life fused with rock, blues or jazz style music.
A special thanks
Brown said two of his fellow Havreites in particular helped his early charity efforts, Chuck Bohn and Mike Kato, by being early and generous contributors.
Another friend from his days at Havre High, Roger Dauer, was also immensely helpful to Brown's more recent efforts, providing ideas and feedback for his scholarship program.
He said he's happy to be able to give back to the area he came from and thanked his old friends for all of their help.
