Havre native establishes Native American psychology scholarship at UM

Brown said this has become especially concerning in the last 12 years, which has seen suicides among Native American women increase by 38% and men by 72%.

He said COVID-19 has also had an effect of their project's funding, because they've had to cancel a major fundraiser this year, and will likely need to do the same for the one coming in spring of 2021.

"COVID has significantly affected our funding, and there are tons of people who are out of work, so I think the donor pool has shrunk significantly," he said.

Past charity work

Brown has done charity work for many years in Africa, particularly Sierra Leone in the wake of the civil war and the Ebola virus pandemic that came shortly after.

In 2007, he said, he met an English surgeon on a medical trip to Bolivia and she asked him to work with her charity in Ghana, which he did the next year.

During his time there, he learned the charity was considering an expansion into Sierra Leone due to the effects of the civil war on the country's medical system, and he was in one of the first medical teams there in 2008.

Brown said the war had ravaged an already highly exploited and impoverished country, leaving it without much of a medical system.