Havre woman killed after fatal crash in Hill County

A Havre woman died Monday, and another person was taken to the hospital, following a head-on collision in Hill County.

Hill County Undersheriff Stan Martin said Wednesday that Loretta Park, 73, died of blunt force trauma sustained in a crash just outside of Havre on U.S. Highway 2.

Park was driving a Honda Accord westbound around 12:20 on Monday afternoon, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. A Dodge Dakota, driven by a 29-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Dodge attempted to pass a semi-truck and ran head-on into Park’s Honda.

The crash occurred near mile marker 387, and Park, who MHP reported was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a Great Falls hospital for treatment, and the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Alcohol, drugs and speed and not suspected as factors in Monday’s crash, according to MHP.

A total of 10 people have died on Montana’s roads during the first few weeks of 2021. Fatal wrecks are already up compared to last year, which ended with an unofficial tally of 209 deaths.

