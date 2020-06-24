'He liked to build people up': Family remembers philanthropist, former First Interstate CEO

Tom Scott had a good sense of humor, but couldn’t tell a joke to save his life.
Many knew Scott as the introverted, stoic and dedicated former First Interstate Bank CEO.
But his family knew him for his community philanthropy, his dedication to helping others in his homes of Montana and Wyoming and his willingness to chuckle at a good joke, his son Jon Scott said.
Tom Scott died at his ranch in Dayton, Wyoming, on Saturday. He was 76.
Scott liked to improve the places he loved. At his Billings home that meant avid gardening.
His daughter, Julie Scott Rose remembers she and her brother were often tasked with weeding the garden.
Later in life, at his Dayton ranch, Scott created a wild bird habitat, tended fish in his pond and would drive around to see birds, squirrels and other animals.
“He loved to improve the land and see nature,” Scott Rose said.
His desire to improve the places he lived in translated to community work as well.
“He worked aggressively and tirelessly to make the states better,” Jon Scott said, of Montana and Wyoming.
He often did that through honest conversation and a genuine interest in people, Jenny Craft, executive director of the Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Foundation, said. Craft worked with Scott for about 15 years on various charitable endeavors.
He was direct and concise. Conversations typically didn't last longer than five minutes.
“But you could get a lot out of those five minutes,” Craft said.
In Montana, Scott had a hand in founding Leadership Montana, and later Leadership Wyoming—both programs meant to foster and develop community leaders.
In Wyoming, Scott helped found the Tongue River Community Center, he helped with a major fundraising campaign for a senior center in Sheridan, and a YMCA remodel in Tongue River.
He was also an avid supporter of Special Olympics. He wanted to level the playing field for everybody regardless of their circumstances, his son said.
Tom Scott learned his generosity from their parents. Homer and Mildred Scott founded First Interstate Bank and later in life started a charitable foundation in Sheridan, Wyoming.
“We learned from our dad, who grew up poor, to care about people who had less than we did,” Jim Scott, Tom’s younger brother, said.
Jim and Tom Scott were both quite different. At seven years apart the brothers didn’t grow up close-knit, but after working together at the bank for a majority of their lives, they became quite close, Jim Scott said.
Tom was CEO of First Interstate Bank from 1978 to 2003, and served on the board of directors from 1971 to 2016. He retired in 2016.
Jim Scott came to admire how serious and dedicated Tom was as a businessman, but how he could have some fun when “people weren’t looking.”
“He had a soft heart, and if you knew him long enough you understood that,” Jim Scott said.
His children remember Tom Scott as a supportive and present father.
“He always made me feel like I could do anything that I set out to do,” Scott Rose said.
Jon Scott is particularly fond of memories bird hunting with his dad or hanging out at the ranch.
Growing up, Jon Scott always admired that Tom gave selflessly, not looking for accolades, he said. Often Tom would help individuals at the bank or in his hometown, like paying a student’s way through college.
“He liked to build people up,” Scott said. “He cared for everyone like family.”
Tom Scott is survived by his wife, Joan; his two children Jon (Jennifer) Scott; Julie Scott Rose (JR Rose); and five grandchildren.
