'He liked to build people up': Family remembers philanthropist, former First Interstate CEO

He was direct and concise. Conversations typically didn't last longer than five minutes.

“But you could get a lot out of those five minutes,” Craft said.

In Montana, Scott had a hand in founding Leadership Montana, and later Leadership Wyoming—both programs meant to foster and develop community leaders.

In Wyoming, Scott helped found the Tongue River Community Center, he helped with a major fundraising campaign for a senior center in Sheridan, and a YMCA remodel in Tongue River.

He was also an avid supporter of Special Olympics. He wanted to level the playing field for everybody regardless of their circumstances, his son said.

Tom Scott learned his generosity from their parents. Homer and Mildred Scott founded First Interstate Bank and later in life started a charitable foundation in Sheridan, Wyoming.

“We learned from our dad, who grew up poor, to care about people who had less than we did,” Jim Scott, Tom’s younger brother, said.

Jim and Tom Scott were both quite different. At seven years apart the brothers didn’t grow up close-knit, but after working together at the bank for a majority of their lives, they became quite close, Jim Scott said.