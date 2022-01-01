He made a career of interpreting Montana's Little Bighorn Battlefield, thanks to his part Mohawk grandfather

“I like giving talks. I like being a showman. I like an audience. It's better to have a big audience. Knife River got maybe 20,000 visitors a year at the time. Little Bighorn was getting 300,000,” he continued. “I always was a big fan of movies like ‘Little Big Man’ [an anti-establishment film that portrays Custer as a megalomaniacal lunatic]. Little Bighorn was a culmination of all my interests.”

Despite his self-acknowledged “pro-Indian” leanings, Woody believes “there are no good guys and no bad guys here. ... Everyone was doing what he thought was right. ... I think Americans look at Custer in the wrong light. He was doing the will of the lawmakers in Washington.”

Donahue says, “Ken always encouraged us to be fair and unbiased. There are more than two sides to every story. There are three, four and sometimes five sides to the story.”

“Ken knows a lot about the battle but he was always willing to ask questions and learn. He's not a know-it-all. He's very humble in his knowledge.”