'He wanted to breathe': Great Falls Police officers visit premature baby they saved

“I think it was a lot of stress on him for being so small and on oxygen,” Ketchum said.

The next day, Garner, Fleming, and other officers who responded visited the hospital to see the baby. Ketchum thought she’d never get the opportunity to meet the officers who saved her son.

“That was the reason for the visit, was to get some closure and wish them good luck,” Garner said. “Just to see him actually breathing on his own was good.”

For the next two weeks, Ketchum visited Kalloway every day. He was finally ready to return home Jan. 21. Kalloway should be able to breathe on his own soon, Ketchum said Tuesday.

She said that every parent should pay attention and learn about infant CPR, because anything can happen.

“That sight of my little boy will be etched into the back of my eyelids for the rest of my life, but the officers did such an amazing job,” Ketchum said.

Lt. Doug Otto with the Great Falls Police Department said that all first responders are trained for adult and infant CPR every two years.

Officers are also equipped with tourniquets and small medical kits in their patrol cars.