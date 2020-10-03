Health on wheels: Tricked-out RVs deliver addiction treatment to rural communities

“We hear too often that in rural Colorado and the mountain regions of Colorado they don’t have the same access to services as the Denver metro and the Front Range regions,” Werthwein said. The state secured a $10 million federal grant for the program. His team brought in health care providers, such as Front Range Clinic, to staff and operate the RVs.

Once the RVs were ready, the staff had to be trained to drive them, which necessitated “a couple of repairs,” Werthwein said. The vehicles first started rolling out in December, eventually serving six regions — and in a seventh area, a place where narrow mountain roads precluded a large RV, one of Werthwein’s teams travels by SUV.

In some communities, the local doctors and others have been less than thrilled, feeling the RVs would attract drug users to their town.

“We’re hoping to address stigma, not just from a public standpoint, but we’re hoping to show providers ‘there is a demand in your community for medication-assisted treatment,’” Werthwein said.

Once the federal grant runs out in September 2022, Front Range Clinic and the other mobile unit operators will inherit and continue to operate the RVs, billing Medicaid and private insurance as they do now for the appointments.