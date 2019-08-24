In August, the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation received two sizeable federal grants to advance its objectives in Wyoming, according to a news release from the organization.
The first grant, from the National Park Service, will support continued restoration of an original Heart Mountain root cellar.
A second grant, from the National Endowment for the Humanities, will help bring teachers from around the country to Wyoming for workshops on teaching about Japanese American incarceration in the classroom.
The National Park Service, through its Japanese American Confinement Sites grant program, awarded Heart Mountain a $424,700 grant to continue the restoration work started in the summer of 2018. The cellar, which was built by Japanese Americans incarcerated at Heart Mountain during World War II, measures over 300 feet long and held produce grown by the camp’s agriculture department.
Heart Mountain also received a $170,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities to conduct two week-long teacher workshops next summer. The workshops, funded by the Landmarks of American History and Culture program, will be open to applicants from across the United States, and will be led by experts in the history of Japanese American incarceration and the West.
The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation preserves the site where some 14,000 Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 through 1945. Their stories are told within the foundation’s museum, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, located between Cody and Powell.
For more information, call the center at (307) 754-8000 or email info@heartmountain.org.