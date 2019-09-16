Recent rainfall in the northeast corner of Montana has helped boost Missouri River flows so much the Army Corps of Engineers has been forced to alter downstream dam releases.
According to the National Weather Service, rainfall during the first two weeks of September have brought between 200% and 600% of normal rainfall over the entire Missouri River Basin. A graphic illustrating the rainfall showed northeast Montana receiving more than 600% of normal rainfall over the past 14 days. The NWS has issued several river flood alerts and warnings.
“We have already seen four times the normal precipitation for September over the entire upper Missouri River basin,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, in a press release.
In a week, the Milk River at the Nashua gauging station rose from a flow of about 200 cubic feet per second to 3,000 cfs as of Friday. The Missouri River above Fort Peck Reservoir also climbed this week going from 7,000 to 8,000 cfs, or about a half-foot rise. The week of rainfall boosted the Yellowstone River at Sidney from less than 7,000 cfs to 12,700 cfs.
Missouri River inflows to Lake Francis Case in South Dakota were 116,000 cfs. The reservoir is the 11th largest in the United States and rose 2 feet in two days thanks to the runoff.
In response to the changing conditions the Corps is planning to reduce releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota by 5,000 cubic feet per second on Saturday. Releases will be reduced an additional 5,000 cfs on Sunday morning, Sept. 15.
“We are reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam to try to reduce the chances of flood water reaching Interstate 29 north of Omaha,” Remus said.
Releases at 60,000 cfs from Gavins Point Dam will last no longer than three days, then the flows be increased by 5,000 cfs a day going up to 80,000 cfs.
The increased releases are aimed at ensuring the 16.3 MAF of designated flood control storage will be available before the 2020 runoff season.
As of Sept. 13 runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin, above Sioux City, Iowa, is 49.9 MAF, surpassing the 1997 runoff of 49 million acre feet, making 2019 the second highest runoff in the 121 year record. Only the 2011 runoff of 61.0 million acre feet is higher.
The Sept. 1 runoff forecast for 2019 was 54.6 MAF. As of Sept. 13 the projected 2019 runoff is now 58.8 MAF.
Since Sept. 1, runoff into the Big Bend, Fort Randall and Gavins Point reservoirs, as well as the unregulated James and Vermillion rivers in South Dakota and the Big Sioux River in South Dakota and Iowa have seen between 3 to 8 inches of rainfall.
Over the same two-week period all of North Dakota received between 2 to 8 inches of rain.
Downstream states along the Missouri River have been plagued by flooding this year thanks to a wet spring and heavy runoff that damaged or breached levees, flooding communities and highways.