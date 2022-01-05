Hebgen Lake businesses join outcry over NorthWestern Energy dam management

Business owners have filed a protest with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission criticizing NorthWestern Energy’s management for water levels on Hebgen Lake this summer as irresponsible.
The businesses filing the complaint on Jan. 4 include the Firehole Ranch, Kirkwood Marina and Yellowstone Holiday Resort. Twenty-seven other letters from lake property owners and boaters were filed supporting the protest.
FERC is the federal agency that oversees dam licensing.
The news of the filings came as a trio of environmental groups filed a complaint on Wednesday asking FERC to hold NorthWestern accountable for its dam failure in late November that temporarily reduced flows on the Madison River.
The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, Montana Environmental Information Center, and the Madison River Foundation are calling for FERC to require the energy company to “fund a thorough, third-party investigation of the malfunction and hold the permittee accountable to take the necessary steps in ensuring this tragedy is an isolated event.”
Hebgen
The complaint by Hebgen businesses charges NorthWestern deliberately misrepresented the extent of the drought affecting Hebgen Lake’s water levels when communicating with FERC about required flows on the Madison River in July.
“The Company intentionally withheld critical information as to the severity of necessary withdrawals from Hebgen Lake to maintain the Madison River levels at Kirby,” the complaint charged. “It cherry picks the 2021 facts so as to try to parallel the facts as they occurred in 2007 in an attempt to obtain from the FERC similar treatment, waiving the need for a variance.”
2007 was another low water year for Hebgen Lake.
The companies said NorthWestern was well aware of the low snowpack and runoff in the spring but continued to allow “excessive spring discharges.”
By mid-July, NorthWestern Energy sent out a press release notifying Hebgen Lake users the reservoir would continue to drop as water was released to cool the Madison River, as required under its FERC license. At that time, lake levels were already one foot below the full pool minimum. By Oct. 1 the water level had dropped four more feet, the businesses said.
The result of the low lake level was a lack of docks, boat ramps left high and dry, the exposure of islands and logs that damaged boat motors and a loss of business as recreationists cancelled reservations to go elsewhere. Firehole Ranch had to close early and estimated its 39 canceled reservations cost the company more than $356,000.
“Were the businesses to sustain another year like 2021, it is likely that all or some of those entities will fail and go out of business,” the complaint said.
Shoreline plan
Under its dock and shoreline management plan, NorthWestern is required “in a typical year” to maintain the water elevation of Hebgen Lake between 6,530.26 feet and 6,534.87 feet (normal full pool) between June 20 and Oct. 1.
As noted, however, the company also must balance the lake users’ needs with other demands including power generation, keeping the Madison River cool with pulse flows, and responding to “operating emergencies” beyond NorthWestern’s control for “short periods upon mutual agreement” with other management agencies, including the Forest Service and Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Instead of draining the lake, the Hebgen businesses claim NorthWestern should have sought a variance to its operating permit that requires it to keep a minimum flow at the U.S. Geological Survey’s river gauge downstream at Kirby Ranch, which is supposed to be a flow of 600 cubic feet per second.
Due to the drawdown of the reservoir, the lake was below its required lowest elevation level for 70 days, including all of August and into September, the companies said.
“FERC should not grant the Company a 'Get out of Jail Free Card' in the form of a variance,” the businesses said in the complaint. “The Company is not without fault in the turn of events that resulted in environmental damage as well as damages to the Businesses and other adversely affected parties.”
With drought becoming more likely under climate change predictions, the businesses called on FERC to reevaluate the management requirements for Hebgen Lake and the Madison River.
“I am asking FERC to look into possible mismanagement by NW Energy and to have FERC place conditions on their permit so they will not be able to operate the same way in the future to prevent this from happening again,” wrote Charles and Linda McDonough in a letter of support for the businesses. The Virginia couple are homeowners on Hebgen Lake and rent a boat slip at Yellowstone Holiday Resort.
Madison
Following the failure of a gate that reduced flows on the Madison River in late November, NorthWestern is in the process of writing a “Root Cause Analysis” examining what went wrong and possible actions to avoid similar problems in the future.
Last month, FERC notified the company it should install an alarm system and camera to detect and quickly confirm any future problems.
NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black said an investigation is being conducted into the Nov. 30 incident and is “taking purposeful steps to ensure a thorough analysis of the gate component.” A replacement part had to be manufactured and trucked to the dam to make the repair.
Black went on to say the analysis will be used to understand “why this relatively new part installed in 2015 as part of the $40 million Hebgen upgrade completed in 2018, failed and to establish corrective actions.”
One of the main concerns cited by the environmental groups in their complaint to FERC is that the dewatering not only killed some fish, which were stranded when the water dropped quickly, but also that brown trout eggs laid in gravels during the fall may have been exposed to air and killed.
“NorthWestern Energy will also be working with resource agency biologists and others to develop scientific studies to assess effects on the fishery,” Black said.
Brown trout numbers are already declining on streams across southwestern Montana, state biologists have reported. And the Madison River below Ennis Dam suffered a fish die-off in June that mainly affected whitefish, which are more susceptible to disease and parasites.
“With already historically low brown trout population numbers greater than age 2, additional fish mortality as a result of this dewatering event will have long-term negative impacts on the fisheries health, particularly for brown trout,” the groups contend in their FERC complaint.
To compensate, the groups said NorthWestern should be required to create a restoration fund to conduct long and short-term studies on the habitat and fishery with a goal of restoring the river to conditions similar to before it was dewatered. They also suggested the company create a program to help any business or “community interest” that suffers a hardship due to a decline in the fishery caused by the dam problem. The river's fishery is a significant economic engine for the region.
“As a public utility, NorthWestern Energy must be held accountable for mismanagement of Montana’s natural resources, especially our water,” said Derf Johnson, staff attorney and Clean Water Director at MEIC, in a press release. “NorthWestern needs to fully cooperate with a comprehensive and transparent investigation, mitigate the impacts to the environment, community, and economy, take measures to ensure that this never happens again, and pay to fix the problem out of its shareholders' pockets.”