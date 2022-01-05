Hebgen Lake businesses join outcry over NorthWestern Energy dam management

NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black said an investigation is being conducted into the Nov. 30 incident and is “taking purposeful steps to ensure a thorough analysis of the gate component.” A replacement part had to be manufactured and trucked to the dam to make the repair.

Black went on to say the analysis will be used to understand “why this relatively new part installed in 2015 as part of the $40 million Hebgen upgrade completed in 2018, failed and to establish corrective actions.”

One of the main concerns cited by the environmental groups in their complaint to FERC is that the dewatering not only killed some fish, which were stranded when the water dropped quickly, but also that brown trout eggs laid in gravels during the fall may have been exposed to air and killed.

“NorthWestern Energy will also be working with resource agency biologists and others to develop scientific studies to assess effects on the fishery,” Black said.

Brown trout numbers are already declining on streams across southwestern Montana, state biologists have reported. And the Madison River below Ennis Dam suffered a fish die-off in June that mainly affected whitefish, which are more susceptible to disease and parasites.