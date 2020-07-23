Helena man killed in crash near Havre; Montana's 100th fatal crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Helena man died in a rollover crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 2 near Chinook. The early morning crash is the fourth fatality on Montana roads since Sunday.

Lane Russell Sweet, 22, died of blunt force trauma after rolling a Chevy pickup near mile marker 396.9.

He was traveling westbound around 2 a.m. Wednesday above the 35 mph speed limit, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The truck left the pavement and entered a transition onto a gravel surface, then went into a skid.

After catching on the soft gravel of the road’s shoulder, the truck flipped and came to a rest on its top. Sweet, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. Emergency crews transported him to Northern Montana Medical Care in Havre.

Both speed and alcohol are suspected in the fatal crash, which is the fourth reported by MHP this week, MHP Trooper Matt Erickson said.

On Sunday, a 76-year-old Arizona man died at the scene after driving off the side of the road on Highway 72 in Carbon County and crashing into the guard rail.