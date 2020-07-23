Helena man killed in crash near Havre; Montana's 100th fatal crash

A Helena man died in a rollover crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 2 near Chinook. The early morning crash is the fourth fatality on Montana roads since Sunday.
Lane Russell Sweet, 22, died of blunt force trauma after rolling a Chevy pickup near mile marker 396.9.
He was traveling westbound around 2 a.m. Wednesday above the 35 mph speed limit, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The truck left the pavement and entered a transition onto a gravel surface, then went into a skid.
After catching on the soft gravel of the road’s shoulder, the truck flipped and came to a rest on its top. Sweet, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. Emergency crews transported him to Northern Montana Medical Care in Havre.
Both speed and alcohol are suspected in the fatal crash, which is the fourth reported by MHP this week, MHP Trooper Matt Erickson said.
On Sunday, a 76-year-old Arizona man died at the scene after driving off the side of the road on Highway 72 in Carbon County and crashing into the guard rail.
Two people died in separate crashes in Yellowstone County Monday. At 72nd and Laurel Airport Road, a Chevy Impala hit the back of a motorcycle, injuring its driver and killing a 49-year-old woman riding as a passenger. MHP is still attempting to contact the driver of the Impala, who left the scene.
That same day, a rollover crash on I-94 killed a 47-year-old Billings man when one pickup truck trying to pass another resulted in both leaving the leaving the road and rolling several times.
Including Wednesday's crash, there have been 100 fatal crashes on Montana’s roads in 2020, according to MHP data.
Tuesday’s report is the 20th death on an interstate in Montana so far in 2020. Montana saw 24 deaths on its interstates in all of 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!