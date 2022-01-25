Helicopter rescues injured Teton skier after avalanche

A backcountry skier was evacuated by helicopter on Jan. 22 after being injured in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park.

According to the Park Service, the skier was swept down Sliver Couloir on Nez Perce peak after a snowboarder above him and his partner released an avalanche. During the fall the skier injured his ankle.

The Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received the call via inReach at about 11:45 a.m. prompting park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue to respond.

The skier was able to scoot to a landing zone in Shadow Peak Cirque where rangers loaded the patient into the helicopter and flew to a landing zone at Windy Point Turnout along the Teton Park Road. A friend of the injured skier picked him up at the landing zone.

This incident serves as a good reminder of how quickly a small avalanche can become hazardous in steep terrain, the Park Service warned. "This was an unfortunate event that could have had a worse outcome. It is important to be aware of other backcountry users in the area and to consider their presence in your decision making to maximize safety for everyone."

Before heading into the backcountry, check Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center for current conditions at jhavalanche.org.

