Helicopter sharpshooters to kill Grand Teton nonnative goats

The park's plan to eradicate the goats also calls for using sharpshooters on the ground. The National Park Service has been keen to go after the goats before they become too numerous to be easily eliminated from the nooks and crannies of the rugged backcountry.

Winter in some ways is an ideal time because few park visitors venture into the Tetons in winter compared to the busy summer tourist season. Friday's weather in the Tetons was a chilly 18 degrees but clear and calm.

Foul weather called off a previously scheduled helicopter-borne attempt at shooting the goats in January. After that eradication effort was postponed, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission board that sets state hunting rules and limits passed a resolution demanding that the National Park Service only use hunters on the ground to pursue the mountain goats.

Hunters on foot could at least try to recover the goats they kill so the meat would not go to waste, commissioners said.

The National Parks Conservation Association, a nonprofit group that lobbies to protect and enhance the U.S. National Park system, does not object to the helicopter goat shooting, said group program manager Sharon Mador.