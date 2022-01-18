Hi-Line Sportsmen banquet tickets on sale

The sixth annual conservation fundraising dinner hosted by the Hi-Line Sportsmen will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Glasgow’s St. Raphael’s Parish Center gymnasium.

The conservation group will once again offer a variety of guns and one-of-a-kind items available to win on raffle or auction.

The evening is a celebration of fellowship and a commitment to improving the wildlife, habitats and outdoors opportunities across northeastern Montana. It’s also an evening to enjoy a prime rib dinner with shrimp and all the fixings.

Tickets for the banquet cost $35 and are capped at 160. Deadline to purchase early-bird tickets — which include a chance to win two tickets to the headline concert at this summer’s Northeast Montana Fair — is Feb. 10.

Doors open on Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m. for drinks and games. Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. Other premium items include the final spot in this summer’s Catfish Classic fishing tournament, an evening aboard Stoughie’s Party Bus, a bundle of golf and pizza from Hi-Tech Golf, and wooden flag art from Montana Reclaimed Design.