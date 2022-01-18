Hi-Line Sportsmen banquet tickets on sale

The sixth annual conservation fundraising dinner hosted by the Hi-Line Sportsmen will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Glasgow’s St. Raphael’s Parish Center gymnasium.
The conservation group will once again offer a variety of guns and one-of-a-kind items available to win on raffle or auction.
The evening is a celebration of fellowship and a commitment to improving the wildlife, habitats and outdoors opportunities across northeastern Montana. It’s also an evening to enjoy a prime rib dinner with shrimp and all the fixings.
Tickets for the banquet cost $35 and are capped at 160. Deadline to purchase early-bird tickets — which include a chance to win two tickets to the headline concert at this summer’s Northeast Montana Fair — is Feb. 10.
Doors open on Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m. for drinks and games. Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. Other premium items include the final spot in this summer’s Catfish Classic fishing tournament, an evening aboard Stoughie’s Party Bus, a bundle of golf and pizza from Hi-Tech Golf, and wooden flag art from Montana Reclaimed Design.
One of the highlights of the annual banquet is the presentation of Hi-Line Sportsmen Scholarships. Since its inception, the group has awarded $16,000 in scholarships to Valley County high school seniors, and again this year the scholarship fund will be augmented by proceeds from the auction of an engraved gun donated by Karen Jackson and Joe Younkin.
Also at the banquet, two Hi-Tech Vocational Education scholarships will be awarded. These $1,000 awards go to qualifying Valley County seniors who are attending a vocational or trade school.
For more information visit the group’s Facebook page or call Jennifer Jackson at 263-7339. For information on the Hi-Tech Vocational Education scholarships, contact Jace Ball at 263-0833.