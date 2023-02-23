In 2014, Central Wyoming College faculty member Jacki Klancher and two colleagues began leading students on remote field expeditions in Wyoming through the Interdisciplinary Climate Change Expedition program (ICCE).

ICCE combines high-elevation wilderness travel with hands-on field research and education in glacier, geospatial, archaeological and environmental science.

At noon on March 2, Klancher presents a free lecture discussing the glacier research at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. The talk, titled "Glaciers, Graduates, and Geospatial Science: Planning for an Uncertain Future While Engaging Students in Scientific Research," is part of the Draper Natural History Museum’s monthly Lunchtime Expedition lecture series.

Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xbno0WRzROe-xArGoT7EkQ.

Klancher will also share the role this work has engaging undergraduate students as well as next steps for the research and the program.

Klancher has been leading mountain expeditions since the early 1990s through her work with the National Outdoor Leadership School based in Lander, Wyoming. In 2014, she began combining backcountry travel with scientific research.

Over the past decade, Klancher has worked with several partners to design research expeditions that take undergraduates across the globe — from Wyoming to Tanzania, and most recently to Everest Base Camp. Though the destinations are distant from each other, the complex challenges facing high-elevation environments are not dissimilar.