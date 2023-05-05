It’s officially paddlefishing season, and so far things are looking up for fishing upstream from Fort Peck to Fort Benton.

“Compared to last year, our flows are way better than they were all last season,” said Region 6 Fisheries Biologist Cody Nagel. “The fish are moving up into the river from Fort Peck.”

The fish typically begin moving upstream to spawn as flows approach 10,000 cfs, which Nagel said was the case at the Fred Robinson bridge last week.

As of late last week, Nagel said the majority of fish were downstream from Rock Creek, though he observed some between the Fred Robinson bridge and Rock Creek.

“Not many, but mostly males there,” Nagel noted. “The bulk of the run is still below the Rock Creek boat ramp.”

As the temperature warms and flows increase toward 15,000 cfs, fish will push further upstream.

“As soon as we get some warmer days, it’ll start bumping flows up,” said Nagel.

One thing to note is the recruitment from 2011, a high-water year that was particularly productive for paddlefish reproduction.

“In 2011, we did document a good class of juveniles that are now starting to show up on the river; young males between 14 and 20 pounds,” said Nagel. “It will still be five years before the females start entering the river.”

Males will begin to travel upstream to spawn between eight and ten years old, while females will first spawn between 14 and 16.

Nagel was out on the river tagging fish last week, which helps determine population estimates. If an angler catches a tagged fish, they should report it to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. There is also a mandatory reporting requirement for those snagging and keeping fish with a valid tag.

This year, there are four self-check stations, located at James Kipp campground, Jones Island, Slippery Ann, and Rock Creek. Those keeping paddlefish can choose to report their catch at one of the stations, or call it in to FWP.

“Anglers can submit sections of the lower jaw for aging and can qualify for a free paddle fishing hat,” said Nagel of the self-check stations. “They’ll also get an age letter which tells how old the fish is.”

Last year, only 280 paddlefish were harvested, which was a particularly bad year due to low flows.

“On average, 350-450 are harvested each year,” said Nagel.

Based on historical catch data and angler behavior, FWP looks to hit about 500 harvested each year of the 1,000 tags issued. Anglers might be on track for that target with high flows this year.

“Conditions are really nice,” said Nagel.