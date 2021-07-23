High water temps and low flows prompt hoot-owl fishing closures in Yellowstone National Park

Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days, and flows on many rivers are approaching historic lows. These conditions are extremely stressful and can be fatal to fish. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and high-water temperatures.

"Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release," a Friday press release stated. "Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams if conditions worsen."