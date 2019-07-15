As motorcyclists roar toward Red Lodge along Highway 212 for the 25th annual Beartooth Rally July 18-21, those passing through the community of Roberts will probably have to brake and idle for a few minutes.
Along with other drivers, the cyclists will be temporarily halted as construction takes place on Highway 212 through the town of about 1,000. Work began on July 8 and is expected to continue into November.
“Our goal is not to discourage people from coming because they’ll have a 10 minute wait,” said Heather Quinn, co-owner of Bone Daddy’s motorcycle shop in Red Lodge, the main sponsor of the rally.
Quinn said she’s more concerned that the 3,000 to 4,000 people who may ride to town are careful when motoring over the ground-down asphalt.
Other voices
At least one Roberts worker didn't seemed concerned that the highway reconstruction would drive people away from where he is employed.
“I don’t really think it will be a problem,” said Brad, who answered the phone at the Lost Village Saloon and declined to give his last name. “The timing might be a little strange, but it hasn’t affected us so far.”
“We know how important this popular annual event is to the town of Red Lodge and the region,” said Bill Felton, Montana Department of Transportation project manager, in a press release. “We want them to know that the construction in Roberts shouldn’t disrupt the flow of biker and general traffic to the festivities.”
Delays shouldn’t be a problem in the evenings or on weekends when the crews aren’t working, according to MDT.
4-part job
The work is the second part of a four-part reconstruction program along the busy highway that links Laurel to Red Lodge. In the summer the roadway is a main vein for tourists traveling across the Beartooth Scenic Byway and either on their way to or from Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance.
The $45 million Red Lodge North Corridor Project has long been on the state highway drawing board, dating back to at least 2010. The 21.2 miles of Highway 212 in Carbon County that are being rebuilt include Red Lodge (8th Street to Two Mile Bridge), Red Lodge to Roberts, Roberts, and Roberts to Boyd.
A portion of the Red Lodge Project, the new roundabout at 8th Street, has already been finished. The $4.2 million Roberts Project is the second segment of the corridor.
“We’re doing those in-town projects first to get those disruptions out of the way,” said Glenn Oppel, of the Montana Department of Transportation.
Why the projects have taken so long to come to fruition, he couldn’t say.
“It’s the nature of road construction,” along with the difficulties of acquiring state and federal funding, he said.
Design plans
On the list of work in Roberts is: “complete reconstruction of the roadway along with shoulder widening, installation of a two-way left turn lane, school zone improvements, intersection realignments, crosswalk installation, and extensive drainage improvements, including reconstructing an existing stormwater outfall to provide significantly more capacity to drain water away from the roadway to address a history of flooding in the town of Roberts,” according to an MDT press release. The turnoff to Cooney Dam Road will also be adjusted.
“The drainage issue was a big one,” Oppel said, diverting runoff and rainwater off the town’s streets and into nearby Rock Creek.
Shoulders on the roadway through town will be widened to 4 feet on the west side and 6 feet on the east, he added. Guardrails will be installed near the school and an electronic speedometer sign will be erected to warn drivers.
“So it will improve the safety there quite a bit,” Oppel said.
The work, being conducted by Washington contractor M.A. DeAtley, comes only weeks after MDT announced the completion of a project that rerouted a portion of the same Highway 212 between Laurel and Rockvale. Portions of the highway in that section were widened to four lanes with the rest to be added in a future phase of the work when funding becomes available.
Heads up
MDT has issued alerts to give motorcyclists a warning about the driving conditions. Avoiding the delay by driving other routes into Red Lodge may not be worthwhile.
Highway 308 from Belfry traveling west is scheduled to be chip-sealed between Bearcreek and Red Lodge. And Highway 78 traveling from Columbus south to Red Lodge features “significant roadwork” south of Roscoe that includes dirt roads and gravel.
The bikers will start rolling in late Monday night with the heaviest traffic starting on Thursday, Quinn said. Each year motorcyclists from as far away as Florida and New York make the rally a stop in the summer, she added.
Busy route
According to MDT’s current traffic data, the annual average daily traffic on Highway 212 through Roberts is 2,800 vehicles. MDT projects that figure will increase by more than 60 percent to 4,500 by 2035.
Travelers are encouraged to allow additional travel time to accommodate delays of up to 15 minutes and are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment and to travel at posted speed limits.
Travelers can find traffic information online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/construction.shtml.