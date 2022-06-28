Hiker mauled by grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming

A hiker was life-flighted from northwestern Wyoming on Monday after being mauled by a grizzly bear.

The man, who was not identified in a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, was hiking on 13,158-foot-high Francs Peak west of Meeteetse in the Shoshone National Forest when he surprised the bear at close range. Although the victim was carrying bear spray he didn't have time to deploy it before being mauled, according to the information provided.

The man was flown by helicopter to a Billings hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not revealed.

Game and Fish personnel and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the incident. Based on initial findings the encounter appears to be a surprise so no management action is planned. Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and will make management decisions in the interest of public safety, the agency said.

