Historians bring Wyoming pioneer to life with edited memoir

Legend has it that when William "Buffalo Bill" Cody soothed his temporarily blinded eyes in a mineral spring, regaining his sight, his first vision was of an area that would become his namesake community — Cody, Wyoming.
“No one ever looked upon a happier, a more delightful valley … I chanced to be viewing one of nature’s master-pieces,” Cody reportedly told the Thermopolis, Wyoming, newspaper in 1898.
The anecdote makes a great marketing tale for a businessman trying to encourage settlers to homestead in a dry sagebrush landscape next to the Stinking Water River (later renamed the Shoshone River for obvious reasons). Truth in advertising wasn’t required in the 1890s, so history can be forgiven for ladling praise on Buffalo Bill while ignoring the many partners he had toiling behind the scenes to establish the Wyoming community.
One of Buffalo Bill’s partners somewhat lost to history was George W. T. Beck.
“He was a man of many talents and could do just about anything,” said historian Lynn Houze, retired assistant curator of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. “Now he is getting the credit he deserves.”
Book
Beck’s memoir, edited and annotated by Houze and Center of the West historian Jeremy Johnston, is now available in paperback. The book, published by the University of Nebraska Press, is titled “Beckoning Frontiers, The Memoir of a Wyoming Entrepreneur.” A foreword includes recollections by noted Wyoming brothers Alan and Peter Simpson.
Betty Jane Gerber is pleased to see her grandfather’s memoirs finally published, calling him a “wonderful man whose life connected to so many facets of American history.”
While Buffalo Bill gets most of the credit for the founding of his namesake town because of his notoriety, Beck was one of the main people wrangling the crew to dig the Cody Canal essential to the area’s growth. He was also behind the building of the town’s first light plant and donated his poker winnings from a large pot to found the town’s first Episcopal Church.
“Beck was good at logistics,” Johnston said. “He recognized Cody was the number-one marketer they could bring into the project.”
“However, the decision to install Buffalo Bill at the forefront would instill in the public memory that he was the town’s sole founder, eclipsing Beck’s significant role in establishing both the reclamation project and the community of Cody, Wyoming,” Houze and Johnston wrote in the book’s introduction.
Partners
The real-estate venture at the base of the Absaroka Mountains resembled numerous others being hyped at the turn of the 20th century as the United States eagerly expanded westward.
“What the hell were my ancestors thinking coming out here?” Johnston questioned. “It was just sagebrush flats. Cody really sold it.”
The town never reached the goal Buffalo Bill had set — becoming the new Denver of the north — but it has managed to thrive thanks to its location close to Yellowstone National Park, natural resources like ample water for irrigation, and a manmade canal that nourished the desert to life for hardworking farmers. It also eventually generated a world-class museum that brought Houze and Johnston together.
“If they had missed one little thing, like the railroad, Cody probably wouldn’t have made it,” Johnston said.
The canal in particular proved an enormous undertaking, one that nearly went bust. Beck called upon one of his East Coast friends, the mother of famed newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, to bail them out. Beck’s memoir makes it clear that without Phoebe Hearst’s intervention, the canal project would have failed, Johnston said.
“That was genius on their part,” he added, yet there is nothing in the community of Cody paying tribute to Hearst for her contribution to the canal’s completion, “not even an alleyway.” That’s something he hopes to rectify one day.
Roots
If his memoirs are to be believed, Beck was almost larger than life in the enterprises he undertook, the people he knew and the places he traveled.
“He did everything,” Houze said. “He was an engineer, athlete, he started the community of Beckton (near Sheridan, Wyoming). He was an entrepreneur.”
His birthright helped. George Washington, the first president of the United States, was his mother’s great uncle. Seventy-eight years after Washington helped defeat the British and establish a new country, the Civil War broke out. Beck was 5 years old. His family’s farm was outside Lexington, Kentucky. As the war raged around the Beck home, the family’s food rations were raided by both armies forcing the family to sometimes dine on the countryside’s plentiful dandelion greens.
As the war dragged on, the family moved to Philadelphia. Beck recounted meeting a “sad-looking” President Abraham Lincoln when his father visited the White House to thank the president for his help in evacuating the Beck family. Lincoln quizzed the 8-year-old about his train trip to Washington and what he had observed.
“Quietly and thoughtfully he asked me question after question about what I had seen on my way, realizing that I, with all a boy’s natural candor, would answer him more frankly than many an adult,” Beck wrote.
Adventures
Growing up a senator’s son, Beck became friends with people such as President Ulysses Grant’s son. The family traveled to Europe. As a youth Beck attend a polytechnic school for three years where he learned engineering skills he would later utilize. As a restless young man, he struck out for the West seeking adventure. In the process, and thanks to his schooling, he helped build a portion of the railroad line across the North Dakota badlands where Theodore Roosevelt would later ranch.
“He had plenty of resources which allowed him to wander around and have a lot of adventures,” Johnston said, including a trip to Cuba with his father.
Inspired by the country he encountered in North Dakota, Beck returned at age 24 for another western expedition, trekking with partners from Miles City south to the eastern flank of the Bighorn Mountains. There he decided to take up farming, raise livestock, build a cabin and flour mill on Big Goose Creek southwest of Sheridan.
“What impressed me is, I didn’t know all the background of everything he did,” Houze said. “He was a true Renaissance man.”
She was also captivated by his account of spending a night with the outlaw James Gang at a neighbor’s cabin. Beck was traveling from his home to Fort McKinney when he stopped to visit. He didn’t realize who his friend’s guests were until they told him where to sleep. He protested, but his host suggested Beck do as they said. He later deduced who his cabin mates were based on the precautions they took.
“The last two men to lay down shut the cabin door, put their feet against it, and placed their rifles, cocked, on each side of them,” Beck wrote. “Then I knew I was staying in peculiar company.”
Memoir
Johnston said when he agreed to edit Beck’s memoir he didn’t realize where the work would lead him. Two different manuscripts reportedly dictated by Beck existed in separate archives, one in Park County and the other at the University of Wyoming. In addition, there was a historical novel of his life.
Originally, Johnston thought he and Houze would be scanning the two manuscripts for inconsistencies to get closer to the truth and compile a more complete record of Beck’s life.
“We just assumed the family photocopied and handed them off,” he said.
Then Beck’s granddaughter, Betty Jane Gerber, provided the historians with four boxes of memorabilia, including one that had an entirely different, much larger manuscript contained in a three-ring binder. The family was thrilled to provide the documents because they always felt Beck had taken a back seat to Buffalo Bill, Houze said.
The larger manuscript proved to be the original from which the other two archived versions had been pulled and edited, probably by Beck’s wife or daughters, Johnston said. These edited versions provided a more refined tale of Beck’s life, omitting stories or comments they deemed too indecent for a man of his stature.
“You could see areas where they had edited out sections and typed up copies,” Johnston said, making him appear much more serious than the original document, which revealed Beck’s “puckish” sense of humor that his granddaughter had described.
“They didn’t want their father to be seen as a hick,” he added, so a buckboard wagon became a buggy, in one instance.
“It’s interesting to see how a primary source can be altered,” Johnston said.
Concluded
Although the editors initially thought the task would be fairly easy, it ended up taking about three years. They corrected spelling and looked up names for extensive endnotes all while trying to give credit and context to people mentioned in the manuscript.
“Throughout the twentieth century, the history of the founding of Cody, Wyoming, remained obfuscated and romanticized by a veneer of tall tales and myths, many purported as factual, historical accounts,” the historians noted in their introduction.
Beck’s family, using their edited accounts, attempted to “clarify Beck’s significant role in establishing the town. Unfortunately, Beck’s memoirs lacked the Wild West or scandalous qualities to appeal to publishers,” Houze and Johnston wrote, so it was never published. Through their work on his original journal, the Wyoming historians have now addressed that oversight.
“I’m very happy that the rest of Cody and Wyoming will get to see the real George Beck,” Houze said.