Historians bring Wyoming pioneer to life with edited memoir

Adventures

Growing up a senator’s son, Beck became friends with people such as President Ulysses Grant’s son. The family traveled to Europe. As a youth Beck attend a polytechnic school for three years where he learned engineering skills he would later utilize. As a restless young man, he struck out for the West seeking adventure. In the process, and thanks to his schooling, he helped build a portion of the railroad line across the North Dakota badlands where Theodore Roosevelt would later ranch.

“He had plenty of resources which allowed him to wander around and have a lot of adventures,” Johnston said, including a trip to Cuba with his father.

Inspired by the country he encountered in North Dakota, Beck returned at age 24 for another western expedition, trekking with partners from Miles City south to the eastern flank of the Bighorn Mountains. There he decided to take up farming, raise livestock, build a cabin and flour mill on Big Goose Creek southwest of Sheridan.

“What impressed me is, I didn’t know all the background of everything he did,” Houze said. “He was a true Renaissance man.”