 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Historic Cody-area photos presented during March 17 talk

  • 0
Elk hunters

A talk about the photos of Cody-area resident and guide Ned Frost will be presented on March 17.

 Ned Frost

Historic photographs taken by Ned Frost between about 1905 and the 1950s will be shared during a presentation on March 17 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Coe Auditorium at 1 p.m.

The illustrated program will be presented by Bob Richard, who will share stories from the history of Cody and Yellowstone country. There are images of the Frost and Richard Camping Co. leading trips in the park, hunting and pack trips, visits by artist W.R. Leigh to the area, early day tent camps and more.

Camping company

The Frost & Richard Camping company, run by Ned Frost and Fred Richard, offered trips into Yellowstone National Park from Cody, Wyoming.

The talk is the latest installment of the Local Lore series hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. In 2022, the free talks take place the third Thursday of each month (exceptions to the schedule include the May and June talks, which take place the second Thursday).

Richard worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte shoots mountain lion in public land hunt

Gianforte shoots mountain lion in public land hunt

Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew national media attention this week and criticism from some wildlife advocacy groups.

Watch Now: Related Video

How playing an instrument can help your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News