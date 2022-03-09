Historic Cody-area photos presented during March 17 talk

Historic photographs taken by Ned Frost between about 1905 and the 1950s will be shared during a presentation on March 17 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Coe Auditorium at 1 p.m.

The illustrated program will be presented by Bob Richard, who will share stories from the history of Cody and Yellowstone country. There are images of the Frost and Richard Camping Co. leading trips in the park, hunting and pack trips, visits by artist W.R. Leigh to the area, early day tent camps and more.

The talk is the latest installment of the Local Lore series hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. In 2022, the free talks take place the third Thursday of each month (exceptions to the schedule include the May and June talks, which take place the second Thursday).

Richard worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.

