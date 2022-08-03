 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic dude ranch north of Gardiner open to public tour Aug. 21

O.T.O. lodge

The public will be able to tour the historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch on Aug. 21, with the facility dressed up for a pop-up event.

 SCOTT T BAXTER

The public is invited to the historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch north of Gardiner on Aug. 21 to tour the ranch, learn about its part in the history of dude ranching and current role as wildlife habitat. The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The O.T.O. is Montana’s first dude ranch managed by Custer Gallatin National Forest and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Due to the nature of the one-lane road up to the ranch, traffic will be organized to allow for ease of travel. From Cedar Creek Trailhead on every hour, for 15 minutes, traffic can drive up the hill to the ranch; and half past every hour of the event traffic can return down from the ranch with the last trip at 3:30 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for sale with proceeds benefiting the Yellowstone Community Fund. Ticket sales from a raffle for a three-night dude ranch vacation donated by Ranch Preservation, which manages the True Ranch Collection of historic ranches in the West, will also be donated to the Yellowstone Community Fund. This will be a cash only event.

The O.T.O. will look different for those who have seen it in recent years, as it is currently being utilized for a dude ranch benefit event through Aug. 20. Ranch Preservation’s Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch, produced in cooperation with Custer Gallatin National Forest, has welcomed dudes back to the O.T.O. for the first time in more than 80 years with event proceeds benefiting the preservation and restoration of the ranch.

Ranch Preservation brought in horses, staff and décor to operate the ranch as a dude ranch for four weeks. Open house guests will be able to tour the main lodge and ranch cabins, plus enjoy the dude horses saddled near the lodge.

To learn more about the O.T.O. Dude Ranch open house, visit: https://www.visitgardinermt.com/event/723-o-t-o-open-dude-ranch-open-house.

Land exchange opens Gardiner Basin ranch to public

Land exchange opens Gardiner Basin ranch to public

On May 15 the land title was filed on a property exchange between the Custer Gallatin National Forest and part-time Red Lodge businessman William Morean. A week later visitors were already exploring the 583-acres of the old Slip and Slide Ranch that is now in public hands.

