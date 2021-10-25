History of mining in Wyoming's Absaroka Mountains topic of talk

The history of prospecting and mineral development in Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains will highlight a discussion on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Brian Beauvais, curator of the Park County Archives in Cody, Wyoming, will speak at the Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition, which can also be attended virtually.

Beauvais will talk about how by the 1870s a few rugged prospectors had made their way into the Absarokas to prospect for hidden riches in the high peaks, locating a few regions of potentially valuable minerals and staking claims. Yet unstable metal prices and the extreme remoteness of northwest Wyoming left the mountains east of Yellowstone National Park largely undeveloped, long after adjacent sections of the Rocky Mountains had been drilled and blasted.

For more information on the presentation or a link to the virtual talk, log on to https://centerofthewest.org/event/lecture-mining-history-absaroka-mountains.

