Hobson man killed in crash

A Hobson man died Saturday in a rollover crash that occurred between his hometown and Utica.

Levi Hunter McCarty, 38, was traveling east on Montana Highway 239 when the Chevrolet pickup truck that he was driving went off the left side of the road, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. He made a hard left turn, and the truck tipped and overturned. McCarty, who was traveling alone and not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash occurred at 3:08 p.m. near mile marker 9, according to a statement from Judith Basin Deputy Coroner R.J. Brown. McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene. Along with MHP, Hobson fire and ambulance services and the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

MHP Trooper John Nickelson said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which occurred almost nine miles outside of Hobson.

Four people have died in fatal wrecks on Montana’s roads since the start of 2021, according to the latest weekly crash report from MHP. 2020 ended with more than 200 deaths, a marked increase since the year prior. Just over 30% of the the deaths in 2020 occurred on the state's rural roads, according to an unofficial tally from MHP.