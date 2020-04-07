Holdout governors: Some states don't need stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even as most Americans are under orders from their governor to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, leaders in a handful of states have steadfastly refused to take that action, arguing it's unneeded and could be harmful.

Nine governors have refused to issue statewide mandates that people stay at home, but local leaders have taken action in some of those states. North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas are the only states where no one is under a stay-at-home order.

The lack of action from those governors — even as they take other steps such as closing schools and limiting the size of gatherings — has frustrated health experts and left some residents puzzled.

"If social distancing maneuvers are going to work, they're most likely going to work if you do them early," said Arthur L. Reingold, a professor and infectious disease expert at the University of California-Berkeley. "The longer you wait, the harder it is for them to have a substantial impact on transmission of the virus."

That also has been the message of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, who has said all states should have statewide orders that people remain at home.